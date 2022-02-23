Kim Kardashian shares sweet birthday selfie with her dad Robert Kardashian, who would have been 78

Kim Kardashian paid tribute to her late father Robert Kardashian on what would have been his 78th birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia and @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Robert Kardashian would have turned 78 this week and his daughter Kim Kardashian shared a sweet selfie to commemorate her late father.

Many remember Robert Kardashian, an attorney and businessman, as OJ Simpson’s lawyer during his high-profile murder trial.

Kardashian was the father of Kim, along with her siblings Kourtney, Khloe, and Robert Kardashian. He was 59 years old when he died of esophageal cancer in 2003, just two months after his diagnosis.

Kim Kardashian remembers late father Robert Kardashian on 78th birthday

Kim took to her Instagram to remember her dad with a sweet selfie of herself and her father on his birthday, February 22.

“Birthday selfie with my dad!” Kim captioned the pic. “We took this pic on this day celebrating his birthday at the Armenian restaurant in 1998.”

“Born on 2.22.44 and today it’s the angel number 2.22.22. I definitely feel the angels all around and feel you all the time. Thank you for always guiding and protecting all of us. Definitely celebrating you today dad. I miss you soooooo much. ♾”

Kim was just 18 years old as she posed with her dad, her hand resting on the side of her face, as her dad Robert squeezed into the pic next to her.

Kim referenced the “angel number 2.22.22,” referring to February 22, 2022, a once-in-a-lifetime date that many believe had special meaning. In numerology, the number 2222 is believed to “bear a particular energy or universal message” and the number two is known as “the number of intuition, observation, and relationships.”

Kim’s sister Kourtney pays tribute to her ‘guardian angel,’ dad Robert Kardashian

To commemorate their father, Kim’s big sister Kourtney Kardashian also took to Instagram and shared a pic of their dad, which she captioned, “My guardian angel 🎈2.22”

In Kourtney’s pic, Robert posed happily while holding a camcorder, looking young and healthy.

Since announcing their long-running series Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end after 14 years and 20 seasons, fans of the KarJenner clan are in for a treat. Their new series, The Kardashians, premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.

The Kardashians — featuring Kris Jenner, her daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as Kourtney’s ex and baby daddy Scott Disick — will continue to follow the KarJenners on their life journeys.

At the helm of the KarJenner’s, Kris Jenner said of the new series, “In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family. Fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show, just like we are.”

Kris continued, “The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming, but spoiler: we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on Thursday, April 14.