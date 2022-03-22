Kim Kardashian shares sexy Miami bikini photos featuring Diet Coke and a comfy bed

Kim Kardashian shares new sexy SKIMS bikini pictures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-195/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian cannot stop sharing bikini pictures.

The Kardashians star shared new pictures in her best SKIMS swimwear. She added photos to her Instagram page and quickly received love from fans.

The pictures were in Miami, where Kim posed in paradise. She held a Diet Coke in a couple of pictures and lounged in bed in another.

Kim’s blue string bikini showed off her insane physique and worked to promote her brand SKIMS.

Kim Kardashian poses in bikini in new Miami pictures

Kim Kardashian knows how to break the internet and get a buzz going.

The reality TV star added new photos from a Miami trip.

She posed on a Miami balcony with a glass bottle of Diet Coke. She wore a tiny blue string bikini from her shapewear line SKIMS. She rocked a natural makeup look for all of the photos.

Kim removed her large sunglasses and showed her bikini body from the hips to her face. Her hair was long and down in loose waves, and her tiny bikini top showed off her ample cleavage.

She put on her shades in the second photo. The Miami Beach beachgoers were visible in the background.

Kim lay on the white bed in the last picture. She closed her eyes and stretched her arms to the top of the bed. Her tiny waist and curvy body were apparent as she flashed a big smile.

She wrote in the caption, “Miami I miss u already!!”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Her sister Khloe jokingly wrote, “B***h.” Khloe and Kim caused a paparazzi frenzy in Miami when they revealed their curves for a SKIMS pop-up show.

Her brand Kardashian Kloset showed some love with emojis. Another fan remarked that happy looks good on the reality star.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has turned up the heat all month with numerous bikini photos that display her curvy body.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are closer than ever

The KarJenner sisters premiere their new series, The Kardashians next month. The sisters are masters at receiving media attention and have been posting plenty of bikini pictures this month.

Kim and Khloe are coming off recent breakups which will be shared in part on their new show.

Kim and Khloe have reportedly been providing support for each other. As Monsters & Critics previously reported, “Kim and Khloé are very close and supportive of each other.”

The source continued, “Khloé is the one Kim leaned on the most during her divorce. Khloé often expresses how lucky she is to have Kim help her heal from Tristan. It’s a very special relationship to them.”

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.