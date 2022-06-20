Kim Kardashian shares rear view in black and silver bikini

Kim Kardashian in a bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian isn’t letting anyone see her sweat as the reality star enjoys paradise with her man, Pete Davidson.

The mother-of-four posted a Happy Father’s Day message to the father of her children, Kanye West, and then returned to work with some bikini photos.

The SKIMS CEO has a huge week coming up with the release of her newest business venture, SKKN. She drew attention to herself with some new content that featured her curvy body, something she works hard to show off to fans.

The newly-blonde beauty has posted a couple of photos with Pete while they tried out some water sports and, of course, took pictures.

Kim Kardashian poses in paradise wearing black and silver bikini

Kim Kardashian posted some thirst traps from paradise, where she enjoyed time with comedian Pete Davidson. Although Pete didn’t appear in these photos, he likely was the lucky photographer, blessed with the in-person view.

Kim wore a black and silver bikini with a bandeau-style top as she flaunted her weight loss in the sand.

The first picture featured Kim in black slippers as she walked on the white sand beach and looked back at the camera. She smiled slightly as the sun hit her face while she walked to a set of lounge chairs a few feet away.

Kim’s second picture highlighted her newly-svelte figure from the side as she looked off into the distance and onto the beach with her blonde hair cascading down her back. She displayed her tiny waist but showed that she still had her curves in the wind-blown shot.

Kim looked gorgeous, but the background was breathtaking with crystal clear water, beautiful palm trees, and bright blue skies. She let a simple palm tree emoji do the talking in the caption for the photos.

Kim’s Monday morning photo was a hit and received more than one million likes in less than one hour.

Kim Kardashian announces new skincare line SKKN

Kim Kardashian announced that her latest product line was a skincare line called SKKN.

Kim stripped down to the basics for a social media post that announced the line. Kim shared that she helped create the skincare line from start to finish and expressed excitement about the final product.

The caption read, “I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish. I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way. You will experience refillable packaging, and clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity. I created this line so that everyone can feel confident in their skin, and I can’t wait to finally be able to share it with you!”

SKKN BY KIM is launching on June 21.