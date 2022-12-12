Kim Kardashian is sharing a sunset beach photo including three of her children by the ocean. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kim Kardashian reminded fans of what was most important in life with a stunning family beach photo.

The photo, shared on social media, showed Kim and three of her four children on the beach at sunset.

The picture-perfect moment featured Kim in a black bikini and her kids dipping their toes in the water.

Kim posted the lovely shot on her Instagram, where she has amassed 335 million followers.

The reality star received 2.4 million likes from fans and followers who enjoyed the shot of Kim, North, Saint, and Chicago.

Behind Kim and her children, a vibrant red sunset created a beautiful background.

Kim Kardashian in black bikini enjoys family

The sun shined brightly, creating shades of pink in the sky and illuminating the clouds on the horizon. The setting sun also highlighted a silhouette of Kim’s famous figure.

Although it was difficult to make out Kim’s makeup situation, her black bikini was in full view.

Kim wore a bandeau-style bikini that perfectly fit her famous curves. She paired the bikini top with high-cut black bikini bottoms.

Kim’s bleach-blonde tresses blew in the wind as the mother-of-four appeared to go extension-free.

Kim’s caption simply read, “Fulfilled.”

Her bikini top looked like the SKIMS Shaping Swim Bandeau Bikini top in the color onyx, retailing for $62. Kim’s bikini bottoms appeared to be the SKIMS Shaping Swim Dipped Bikini bottom, retailing at $54.

While Kim didn’t tag her shapewear line in the shot, she likely represented a two-piece from her SKIMS line.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear

Like many of Kim Kardashian’s ventures, SKIMS has been a big hit since she released the shapewear line in 2019.

Kim spoke with The Cut about one of her favorite products, the Fits Everybody dipped thong, which retails for $18.

Kim created the products to fit seamlessly underneath clothing and leave no lines.

Kim explained, “I was extremely specific, and it took a really long time to find a factory that can make seamless shapewear.”

Kim said of the Fits Everybody dipped thong, “I wanted the width of them to be perfect, I needed to make sure that it dipped enough but still had enough coverage, they had to stretch.”

Kim also revealed that she attended every SKIMS fitting and took a hands-on approach with the brand.

SKIMS regularly has sales, making the pieces more affordable for customers.

