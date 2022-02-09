Kim Kardashian rocked a pink bikini from Pete Davidson vacation before her public exchange with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, recently confirmed their relationship. Pic credit: ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian may have escalated her feud with Kanye West before North West’s TikTok use.

The estranged couple’s divorce ignited last week following Kardashian’s, 41, decision to allow their daughter to post on TikTok. Ye, 44, repeatedly asked the SKIMS founder to stop letting her engage on social media. During their six-year marriage, the couple had four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Before West and Kardashian went head-to-head via social media, she reflected on some fun in the sun she shared with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian posted more ‘vacay pics’ while relaxing in a bikini

Last month, Kardashian filled her Instagram timeline with photos from her and Davidson’s Bahamas trip. Instead of posting she and the Saturday Night Live star together, the reality star focused on what she wore on vacation.

As Monsters and Critics previously shared, many pictures included Kardashian in a bikini. On Jan. 19, she seemingly represented her man by wearing a “P” hat on the beach.

Kardashian informed her followers that she wasn’t done posting the trip following several bikini posts. While relaxing outside, she sported a hot pink string bikini and black sunglasses. Kardashian also styled her hair in a ponytail that showed off her loose waves.

“Still spamming vacay pics 💕 “she captioned.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One week later, Kardashian defended herself against West’s statements about her parenting. On Friday, West stated on Instagram that the KKW Beauty founder lets North use TikTok “without his consent.” He also said several celebrities agree with his stance, including Kardashian’s friends. However, Kardashian hit back on Instagram that West’s accusatory remarks are more damaging than their joint TikTok account.

Pete Davidson recently called Kim Kardashian his girlfriend

Days after her fallout with West, Davidson confirmed he and Kardashian are stronger than ever. The comedian shared during his People interview that The Kardashians star is his “girlfriend.” Davidson also explained one way they enjoy spending time together.

“I don’t really have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff,” he said. “So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set. Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much.”

Davidson and Kardashian started dating last October. Although their romance is new, they’ve reportedly “fallen hard” for each other. West is still dating actor Julia Fox despite threatening to beat Davidson up.