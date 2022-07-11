Kim Kardashian rides bicycle in plunging swimsuit

Kim Kardashian poses for a selfie. @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian enjoyed an outdoor bicycle ride as she flaunts her whittled-down figure in a plunging swimsuit.

The billionaire mogul, 41, has made major headlines this year for revealing she’s dropped 21 pounds, and it all seems to coincide perfectly with swimsuit season – her SKIMS brand has just dropped its new Metallic Swim collection. A weekend video showed Kim modeling her merch; it was skintight as the Hulu star showed she means business.

Kim Kardashian stuns in Metallic Swim look while riding bicycle

Kim was filmed zooming along a narrow scenic road framed with lush greenery.

The mom of four, who hit up the Dominican Republic for her Sports Illustrated Swim cover this year (and told fans she was making the most of the location for SKIMS shoots), may have been in the exotic destination.

Cycling away on her two-wheeler, Kim modeled a tight and metallic silver swimsuit marketed as swim-come-activewear – the one-piece came clingy, low-cut, and with a cycle shorts finish.

The reality star also rocked her icy-blonde locks down, adding in white footwear, sending out a carefree vibe.

Addressing its army of followers, SKIMS wrote: “One-and-done sporty swimwear? Check. Bring the heat in this body-hugging cycle suit perfect for fun in the sun and sea. Shop Metallic Swim now. @KimKardashian wears the Metallic Swim Cycle Suit, size S, in Nickel.”

The Metallic Swim range was all Kim’s fans could talk about – and before it even dropped – on July 1 as Kim previewed the collection. Posing for a bathroom selfie, the former E! star wowed in a tight shimmering bikini as she showed off her 24-inch waist and wrote: “SOON.”

Kim Kardashian defends 21-pound weight loss amid backlash

Kim dropped 16 pounds to fit into a dress once worn by bombshell Marilyn Monroe as she graced the 2022 Met Gala carpet. The star has since revealed shedding even more weight, but she’s also clapped back amid criticism that her promotion of rapid weight loss is unhealthy.

Speaking to Allure this month, Kim stated: “If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message. But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life. I don’t see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles — they are [considered] geniuses for their craft,” adding: “There are so many things out there that are so not accurate and not true.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.