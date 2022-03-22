Kim Kardashian reveals soaking wet nude swimsuit photos

Kim Kardashian posts soaking wet bathing suit pictures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian is on a bikini picture posting spree.

The reality tv star shared see-through swimsuit photos from a nighttime swim this week to promote her swimwear.

The pictures show a happy Kim as she plays in the water under the moonlight and poses in a soaking-wet sheer SKIMS bathing suit.

Kim Kardashian poses in bikini in new photos

Kim Kardashian continues to garner attention with her latest swimwear pictures.

The SKIMS CEO flaunted her bikini body in new photos. Her hair was dripping wet as she splashed in the waves. Her long dark tresses swung to the side as water sprayed into the air. Kim looked serious as she swung her arms and walked toward the camera. The pictures appear to be nighttime shots from the ocean.

Kim placed her hands over her head and pivoted her hips to the side in the following picture. She looked relaxed as she showed off her tan-colored SKIMS shapewear.

The third picture is a selfie taken by Kim from overhead. The sultry shot shows Kim’s cleavage as she poses in her SKIMS swimwear.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim gets playful in the final picture. She uses her fingers to take advantage of an optical illusion and appears to grab the full moon. She places her hand on her hip and pivots it to the side. Her tiny waist and curvy body are on full display.

She writes in the caption, “dreams of paradise.”

Kim Kardashian makes controversial statements while promoting The Kardashians

The KarJenner sisters debut their new series, The Kardashians, in April. The Kardashians is a continuation of their life since wrapping up Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney are doing interviews and press to promote the new Hulu show. But some of Kim’s latest comments landed her in hot water with fans. Fans called her tacky after her self-centered Instagram post for International Women’s Day. She wrote, “Happy International Women’s Day! Anything is possible if you work hard. I’m so proud of my game @kkhofficial, and I hope it inspires you to chase your dreams!”

But that is not all. In an interview with Variety, Kim Kardashian got herself into more trouble. She said, “I have the best advice for women in business.”

She continued, “Get your f****** a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Critics called the comments insensitive and out-of-touch.

Luckily for Kim, the public has a short attention span, and her bikini pictures may help some fans forget.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.