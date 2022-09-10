Kim Kardashian reveals ‘most comfortable’ bra

Kim Kardashian poses for a selfie. @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is nowhere near done proving that her SKIMS merchandise is the best – in every possible way.

The mogul, 41, posted to her social media last week to remind fans that the latest from her 2019-founded brand is the most “comfortable,” this as she showed off SKIMS bras that are soon to drop.

SKIMS, which began with shapewear, has now risen to cult status for everything from its basics and swimwear to loungewear and sleepwear.

A mash-up video showed Kim speaking to fans and models showing off SKIMS’ latest designs.

Kim appeared in a tan-colored bodysuit as she rocked her long blonde locks and showed off her 2022 weight loss.

The ex to rapper Kanye West promised that these are “the most comfortable bras you will ever wear.” Meanwhile, footage showed the product in an array of muted accent color palettes and worn by a variety of models. The bras are created with “innovative technology,” per the reality star.

In a caption, Kim told her army of followers, “The comfiest bras you’ll ever wear: @SKIMS Bras are coming soon! Over the last 3 years we’ve been developing an innovative system of bras using the best technology, designing options for every need. The result? A new approach to bras that will give you the best shape and support, while being so comfortable you’ll forget you’re even wearing them.”

The range will launch on September 27.

Kim Kardashian nowhere near done launching brands

Kim now has three brands under her belt. Earlier this year, the Hulu star debuted her SKKN by Kim skincare line, a nine-step beauty range that’s been taking the skincare world by storm. SKKN now boasts over 5 million followers on Instagram.

Just this month, Kim flexed her business muscles with a new venture, though. Kim is branching into private equity. Posting to her social media and with her new business partner, the California native told fans:

“I’m pleased to announce the launch of @SKKYPartners with private equity veteran Jay Sammons as co-founder and co-managing partner, along with @krisjenner who will serve as partner at our firm.”

Kim Kardashian loops in mom Kris Jenner

Also mentioned in the post was mother Kris Jenner. The matriarch gets 10% of profits from her daughters’ business ventures, this in exchange for her management services.

Kris is also involved in daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s business ventures, plus those of Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and son Rob Kardashian.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.