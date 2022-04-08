Kim Kardashian reveals how she found out about Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas wedding

Kim Kardashian shared how she found out about her sister Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/DennisVanTine/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian revealed how she found out about her sister Kourtney’s surprise wedding to Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shocked their family and fans when they showed up at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas in the wee hours of the night following Travis’ performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards and got married.

Kourtney didn’t keep her and Travis’ spur-of-the-moment nuptials under wraps for long, according to Kim.

Kim Kardashian shares how she found out about Kourtney and Travis’ wedding

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week, Kim explained how she found out that Kourtney had tied the knot (although not yet legally.)

“I found out in the group chat,” Kim revealed of finding out about Kourtney’s big news via text. “She put it in the group chat. Like, ‘Oh, hey guys, by the way…I got married last night!’ And I woke up to like, a million texts.”

Although the news was a surprise to Kim, her mom Kris Jenner and younger sister Khloe Kardashian were both in the know.

“I knew, and Khloe knew,” Kris revealed during the family’s April 6 appearance on the talk show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Khloe added, “I was on FaceTime. I was sleeping.”

For her part, Kourtney explained to Kimmel why her and Travis’ nuptials weren’t legal, although they tried to make a legally-binding ceremony happen.

“There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour. We asked like five times, ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m., and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock,'” Kourtney shared.

Kourtney and Travis shared pics following their ‘practice’ wedding ceremony

Following the news of Kourtney and Travis’ wedding, each of them took to their respective Instagram accounts to share some pics from their special night.

“Found these in my camera roll,” Kourtney captioned a series of photos from her and Travis’ wedding, complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator to officiate the ceremony.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” her caption continued. “Practice makes perfect.”

Travis shared two pics from the evening and simply captioned them, “What happens in Vegas ❤️🤵🏻‍♀️🤵🏻💒”

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.