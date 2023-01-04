Kim Kardashian reveals her strict rules for parenting

Kim Kardashian revealed that she keeps a close eye on daughter North’s TikTok. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

It’s not all fun and games in the Kardashian house.

In fact, as Kim Kardashian recently revealed, she keeps her four kids under close supervision – especially when it comes to social media.

Like many her age, Kim’s oldest daughter, 9-year-old North West, is a big fan of TikTok. Kim and North share a joint account on the platform, which has racked up more than 12 million followers.

But North’s social media presence comes with some strict guidelines. “It’s not something where she can scroll and look at things,” the reality star said, adding, “We don’t do comments.”

Comments have been disabled on all of Kim and North’s posts.

Speaking with Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast last week, the reality star opened up about her approach to parenting and social media, sharing that she sees TikTok as an important “creative outlet” for makeup-obsessed North – but that she’s also cautious with the content her kids consume.

Kanye is ‘not happy’ with kids’ social media use

The mom of four shares North and her three others – sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 7, and daughter Chicago, 4 – with ex-husband Kanye West.

Their kids’ social media presence has been a point of conflict in Kim and Kanye’s relationship. The rapper has often voiced his disapproval of North’s TikTok use, alleging that she joined the app without his knowledge or permission.

Her kids’ dad, Kim admitted on the Goop podcast, is “not happy” about their social media. Kim said that the former couple has come to an agreement on certain rules for the kids’ screen time.

When it comes to TikTok, Kim said that the app, “can only be on my own phone.”

“As long as it’s me and her together and I’m there,” Kim said, she can keep an eye on the 9-year-old and the content to which she’s exposed.

Kim Kardashian says ‘doing TikTok’ makes daughter North ‘so happy’

But at only nine years old, The Kardashians star went on to say her daughter is still “so innocent in so many ways.”

For North, TikTok is a place to play with special effects make-up, film her skincare routines, try out trending dances and lip-syncs, and create funny home videos with her middle-school friends.

“She loves to do it,” Kim told Gwyneth, adding that playing with video editing and special effects, “makes her so happy.”

Still, the SKIMS founder added, there is a downside: North’s TikTok use cuts into her own screentime.

“It’s so annoying,” the reality star laughed, “because I just won’t have my phone for so long.”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.