Kim Kardashian is topless and showing off the killer reviews for her skincare line, SKKN. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian showed some skin in celebration of SKKN.

Kim has received rave reviews from some of her customers, and she proudly showed off the words of her pleased clients.

And while Bethenny Frankel’s review wasn’t shared, the star showed proof that some people love her line.

Kim posted a stripped-down photo for her 333 million Instagram followers as she showed the praise her skincare line SKKN received.

Fans of Kim have likely seen versions of the bare-faced photoshoot that she used to announce her line in June.

However, this picture was different because of the subsequent slides she added, all showing praise for her products.

Kim Kardashian goes topless for SKKN promotion

The picture showed a bleach-blonde Kim with a natural glow, wearing only false lashes and glossy lips.

She appeared topless as she looked down at the camera and placed one hand on her neck.

Kim rocked a wet hair look with wispy ends as she promoted her business. Her skin glistened and glowed while Kim served as a billboard for her latest endeavor.

Fans touted Kim’s SKKN cleanser as being effective and safe, even for acne-prone skin.

One commenter wrote, “This exfoliator is the truth! I’m literally obsessed! Kim is a genius I’m so impressed. It smells amazing and leaves my skin looking polished! My new staple in my skincare routine.”

Another wrote, “Every time I use this cleanser I feel like I treated myself to a facial.” The reviewer said that SKKN was perfect for dry skin.

Kim Kardashian’s skincare line SKKN

Kim dropped SKKN on June 21 as a rebranding of KKW Beauty.

The SKKN packaging features the neutral tones that Kanye West, and by extension, Kim, have become known for. The products come in sleek packaging with spherical and cylindrical shapes adding to the chic vibe.

The nine-product line features a cleanser, a toner, an exfoliator, a hyaluronic acid serum, a vitamin C serum, a face cream, an eye cream, oil drops, and a night oil.

The reality star has been everywhere lately, with multiple business ventures, including her skincare line and a true crime podcast. She also dropped a collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week and released a home goods line with the Italian designers too.

Somehow, Kim has managed to juggle her business ventures with her most important job as a mother of four.

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.