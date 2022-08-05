Kim Kardashian puts Pete Davidson breakup rumors to rest, ‘excited’ for him to come home

Kim Kardashian is all-in for Pete Davidson. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Breakup rumors may never stop for celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, but they don’t always have any truth to them.

The two celebrities are spending a lot of time apart this summer while Pete is in Australia filming for the movie Wizards!

The two have been able to see each other sparingly, as Kim has visited him in Australia, but otherwise, they try to sync up times to FaceTime each other.

Breakup rumors began after Kim and her daughter North West were seen dressed in Yeezy, leading some to speculate that Kim and Kanye were back together.

However, Kimye is still off, though the two are working on improving their relationship as co-parents day by day.

It doesn’t appear that Kanye is seeing anyone romantically at this time, but Kim is head over heels for Pete Davidson and the two don’t appear to be splitting up any time soon.

Kim Kardashian ‘can’t get enough’ of Pete Davidson

An insider close to the family told People magazine that Kim is more than ready for Pete to be back from Australia.

They revealed, “Kim loved visiting Pete in Australia in July. They had been apart for several weeks and they enjoyed a long weekend together. Pete is still filming, but will be finished now in August. He has another project in the U.S. though, so he will continue to be busy.”

They added that Kim “is just excited that he will be back in the U.S. soon.”

Back in June, a source told People that Kim “can’t get enough” of Pete and is absolutely head over heels for the comedian.

“It’s their first summer as a couple and they are having a blast,” the source noted. They spent the beginning of summer trying to spend as much time together as they could due to Pete’s busy schedule.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson send each other ‘love notes’ while long distance

Despite their strong and serious relationship, the distance has been hard on Kim. Fortunately, the two have found ways to make things work while Pete’s away.

An insider informed Us Weekly, “Kim and Pete are in constant communication,” though the “time zones and filming call times make talking difficult.”

The source said that Kim and Pete “send each other love notes while the other is sleeping” and use FaceTime to video call when they can.

The two have taken the opportunity to make long-distance exciting when they can rather than focusing on how hard it is to be apart.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.