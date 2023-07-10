Kim Kardashian pumps iron in plunging swimsuit and heels for new partnership

Kim Kardashian is joining the ranks of celebrities that have their own beverages as the prepares to launch her new drink, KIMADE.

She didn’t reveal the launch date of this product yet, only telling her fans that it’s “coming soon,” though the Alani website says the launch date is July 17.

If the name is any hint about the flavor, and it is, we’re getting Kim Kardashian’s twist on pink lemonade.

Regardless, there is one thing we know for sure: Kim absolutely rocked her photoshoot for her new product.

She went with a blonde look for the occasion, the feathered tresses falling down her shoulders as she posed in a pink gym environment.

She posed with the can of KIMADE and posed with various dumbbells for the shoot, teasing that the drink was likely a dietary or fitness supplement.

Kim Kardashian teams up with Alani Nutrition

KIMADE is the newest product to come from Alani Nutrition, launching on July 17. The supplement drink is a twist on pink lemonade and contains 200mg of caffeine, vitamins B6 and B12, zero sugar, and it’s only 10 calories.

The site reads, “It’s the ultimate sip of sweet with a dash of sour!”

However, KIMADE is far from their only supplement, and they have a ton of different items in the form of drinks, drink mixes, protein bars, and more.

One such product is the Super Greens peach iced tea mix, which offers a blend of enzymes and antioxidants to make you feel good.

Overall, the brand seeks to make you feel good and strong inside and out and will do what they can to make sure you’re getting the vitamins (and caffeine) that you need to feel your best each day.

Kim Kardashian channels royal energy in Dolce & Gabbana

In another recent share, Kim donned her long dark locks and channeled a member of the royal family in a stunning gown from Dolce & Gabbana.

She attended the show in Puglia, Italy, with her mom Kris Jenner, and shared several pictures from the occasion.

The purple gown went for an open-shoulder look with a plunging neckline, puffy arm sleeves, and a high-low skirt.

The train of the dress was absolutely ethereal, giving Kim real princess vibes.

The look was loved by many, as the Instagram share received close to 4 million likes from her millions of followers.

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.