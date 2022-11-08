Kim Kardashian stuns in metallic bodysuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian seems to be on good terms with the Her Loss rapper, Drake. Despite the tumultuous relationship he had with her ex-husband Kanye West, she seems unbothered. The reality star even shouted out Drake’s latest project while promoting her line SKIMS.

The mother of four was in front of a white backdrop, modeling a silver bodysuit. The bodysuit had long sleeves and a deep V-neckline.

She kept her makeup neutral and wore beige eye makeup and pink lipstick

The Kardashians star captioned the photo, “put her skims on, now she actin like she’s Kim.”

The lyrics are from the song More M’s, which came from Drake’s latest project with 21 Savage, Her Loss. The reality star posted a screenshot from Apple Music to show fans what she was listening to.

It comes as a surprise to some people that she would post this album, considering Drake allegedly dissed Kanye West on that same album with the song Circo Loco.

Kim Kardashian wanted her skincare line SKNN BY KIM to be authentic

Kim is known for being a stunning beauty with or without makeup. While at one point, she had a KKW Beauty line that focused on cosmetics, she decided to rebrand and create a skincare line called SKKN BY KIM.

Her new brand featured nine products for its launch. When speaking with Allure Magazine, Kim revealed she insisted on every product.

“I didn’t want to launch with three or four products like it was recommended [to me] at the beginning because that’s not my skincare routine,” she says. “That’s not realistic for me.”

Thanks to facialist Joanna Czech, Kim was able to create a regimen for herself that worked for her skin, and thus wanted to replicate what works for her with SKNN BY KIM. She did want to clarify that while these are all staples for her, customers do not need to be discouraged from buying what works for them.

Kim Kardashian stuns in lace for her birthday

Kim was a complete showstopper for her birthday. She wore a strapless maxi dress that was covered in sheer white lace.

Under it, fans could see her black bra and matching high-waist underwear. She paired the outfit with white strappy sandals to go with the dress’s delicate look.

To accessorize, she kept it simple with a cross necklace and a tiny glitter bag.

Kim wore her long blonde hair down with light waves.

Her makeup remained natural, with neutral eyeshadow with pink lipstick.