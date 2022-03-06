Kim Kardashian poses in bikini and bike helmet after becoming legally single, dropping West from her name 

Divorce does a body good, as Kim Kardashian posts new bikini Instagram pictures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

For Kim Kardashian, being single does a body good.

The reality TV star added some bikini pictures to her Instagram after she was declared legally single on Wednesday.

The shots featured Kim with her hair down in a black bikini and a biking helmet.

The six pictures were the latest bikini post of Kim Kardashian on social media.

Kim Kardashian drops West from her name and shows her bikini body

Kim Kardashian blessed fans with a new series of Instagram photos. The background of her latest shots was the beach. The seven photos featured Kim in a biker helmet, black bikini top, and white towel around her waist. Kim opted for a natural look in the latest pictures.

Kim’s eyes are closed in the second shot, taken as she removed her helmet. She wore several white gold necklaces and one that said “Kim.” She pulled her hair out of her eyes in the third shot as she squinted into the sun.

Kim wore the bike helmet in the fourth picture, and her white towel fell below her hips.

Kim sported a natural look for the shoot and wore little to no makeup.

The second to last shot showed Kim from behind with a white towel around her hips. The white towel fell just slightly to give viewers an eyeful.

Her comment reads, “Always ready!”

Fans and family members were quick to show support.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Little sister Khloe said, “Its not ok how beautiful you are.”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Sara Foster wrote, “For the love of god,” and a fire emoji.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and her family star in The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian and her KarJenner sisters star in the Hulu series The Kardashians. The show picks up where Keeping Up With The Kardashians left off in 2020. The cancellation of KUWTK occurred in 2020 after 20 seasons on the air.

The Kardashians will feature new milestones like Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy will also be a topic of conversation.

The eldest Kardashian is reportedly looking at two dates in May for a small wedding to Travis Barker. Kourtney’s pregnancy rumors swirled when she wore an oversized jacket for a new video. Travis Barker has children Alabama and Landon, with ex Shanna Moakler while Kourtney has three children with Scott Disick, Mason, Reign, and Penelope.

But they are looking to have add a sixth child to their family and their first together.

Fans expect new revelations when the new show airs.

The Hulu series The Kardashians premieres Thursday, April 14.