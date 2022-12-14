Kim Kardashian is sizzling in a wet beach snap as she commits to herself. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

There may not be much you can do when your ex-husband is making headlines for hate speech and antisemitism, but Kim Kardashian has one pro tip that anyone can follow: “Do you.”

Although not everyone has Kim’s curves, fame, or money, her message to be yourself was met with open arms – and eyes – as the reality star was absolutely stunning for a winter beach shoot.

Lounging on a somewhat private stretch of beach, Kim shared a gorgeous view with her followers as she took a dip into the ocean’s tide.

Behind her was a gorgeous blue sky with a spill of fluffy white clouds, a clean beach, and some tall palm trees and greenery.

Save for her bleached locks, Kim looked all-natural and seemed makeup free for the photo, opting for a simple and classic white cotton two-piece for her December beach look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her photos and brief life tip seemed to resonate with her fans and followers as her Instagram share earned over 3 million likes from her 335 million followers.

Despite the drama of her ex Kanye West, Kim has kept busy and overall seems content as she spends time with her family and works on her businesses this holiday season.

Kim Kardashian is ‘fulfilled’ with her family

On another sunny day at the beach, Kim shared what has her feeling “fulfilled”: Her family.

The photo featured a gorgeous pink sunset on the ocean as Kim stood with three of her children in the water.

Amidst all of the controversy in the world right now, Kim knows that her family and children are some of the most important beings in her life, and every member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan makes sure they all stay close.

As the family possibly winds down their lives to enjoy the holiday season, Kim is still busy winding up her businesses as she has new colors coming to SKIMS later this week.

SKIMS dropping new Fits Everybody colors

Kim’s shape and loungewear brand SKIMS is a major hit among other celebrities and non-celebs alike, and she keeps things interesting with new products and collaborations almost constantly.

At the beginning of the month, SKIMS announced a collaboration with rapper Snoop Dogg and released a cozy-looking pajama line with items for the whole family. Only two weeks later, the brand has new colors coming to their Fits Everybody line: A shimmery silver and glittering gold.

Both new colors drop on Friday, December 16, and the brand advises fans to join the waitlist for the drop, as the items generally sell out fast.

The gold and silver limited-edition items include 24 different styles and “4 Adaptive GIts Everybody styles” ranging in a variety of sizes from XXS to 4X.

Model Kara Del Toro recently modeled the shapewear and advised what her favorite thing about SKIMS is, giving the brand her own model’s testament.

Though Kim is one of the most famous people in the entire world, it doesn’t hurt to have other celebs help out her brand.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu.