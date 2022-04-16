Kim Kardashian offers rear view in flesh underwear

Kim Kardashian poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian is showing off her world-famous figure in flesh undies while continuing to top up her bank balance. The reality star and SKIMS founder is fresh from new promo action for her 2019-founded brand, with a new video on the SKIMS Instagram showing her in selfie mode and talking to fans about her best-selling product.

Kim, also fresh from the March 2022 launch of SKIMS Swim, was back to selling the brand’s original shapewear here, posing from her luxurious and massive home closet and in a skintight bra and shapewear leggings look.

Kim Kardashian shows off SKIMS benefits

Kim Kardashian shared new SKIMS photos with fans.

Kim told fans: “These are mesh” as she outlined her low-back leggings and even touted them as great for low-waisted dresses, the makeup mogul admitted that her outfit was flashing her “crack,” but she confirmed it’s “supposed to be like that.”

Drawing attention to her 24-inch waist and cleavage, the ex to rapper Kanye West posed barefoot and surrounded by bodysuits in an array of sizes, filming herself with her smartphone and wearing her long hair down. At one point, the mom of four turned around, offering a rear view of her figure and accentuating her backside.

Kim is known for her candid walk-through videos, with a caption from SKIMS telling fans to get the “low-down” on the Sheer Sculpt Low Back as it branded the merch the “ultimate styling innovation for your low-back and open-back looks.”

“Shop Kim-approved mesh shapewear now via link in bio. @KimKardashian wears the Sheer Sculpt Low Back Short and Sculpting Bralette, size S, in Clay,” it added.

Kim Kardashian is gathering up celeb fans

Kim continues to make headlines for her active brand ambassador status for both SKIMS and KKW Beauty. The star now also boasts a slew of celebrity SKIMS fans, not limited to reality star Lisa Rinna, comedian Chelsea Handler, plus model Ashley Graham. Of course, the Hulu face’s famous sisters are regular promo faces for SKIMS. The brand was originally called Kimono and had to switch to SKIMS because of cultural backlash from Japan. SKIMS is also known for its 2021 Fendi collab and loungewear range Cozy Collection.

“I have always loved wearing shapewear but realized there was a lack of options when I couldn’t find anything that really worked for me. Pieces were either too thick, too loose, too tight, didn’t have the right support or just didn’t mold to my body the way I wanted them to,” Kim told Nordstrom as SKIMS launched, adding: “I began to experiment on my own by constructing pieces made from other garments and I would cut a leg or even dye fabric to get the right shade. SKIMS has really been in the making for over a decade.”