Kim Kardashian offers rear view after dropping 21 pounds

Kim Kardashian poses with blonde hair. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is affording wild backside views in another boundary-pushing look as she admits she’s dropped over 20 pounds.

The billionaire mogul made 2022 headlines for shedding 16 pounds as she attended this year’s Met Gala – she’s since revealed having whittled down even further, and new photos are showing both her tiny waist and her world-famous backside.

Kim Kardashian got back in tight look after weight loss

Posting to her Instagram ahead of the weekend, Kim shared photos from New York City, this as she prepped backstage to talk to Jimmy Fallon and summed up her Big Apple travels.

Kim opened with big energy as she waved both arms up in the air while backstage, showing off her new icy-blonde hair and wearing a skintight and shiny black bodysuit with thin straps.

Further photos showed Kim in the street and exiting her hotel with sons Saint and Psalm – the 41-year-old here donned an ab-flashing black crop top and matching cargo pants, plus a baseball cap.

Things turned more revealing and definitely more stylish in the next image, one showing the SKIMS founder in a tiny knotted-up tee, plus loud tri-color pantaboots. The star was, of course, repping the Balenciaga designer she fronts, here, sporting the Spring 2018 RTW Pantaboot. She added in shades from the luxury Spanish designer, also clutching a Balenciaga bag.

The photos were heavy on the family focus, but they didn’t hide the weight loss that everyone’s talking about. “NYC,” Kim wrote.

Kim has opened up about her Met Gala weight loss, something that quickly sparked criticism. Kim confirmed she didn’t starve herself, adding in mentions of treadmill work, wearing a sauna suit, plus eliminating sugar and carbs from her diet.

“I looked at it like a role. I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me. It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health and since then, afterwards, I continued to eat really healthy. I mean, I’m down 21lbs now,” the mom of four told Today.

Kim Kardashian says she’s not ‘trying to lose any more weight’

“I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar. A lot of junk food I was eating. I didn’t even realize it. A lot of fried foods. And I just completely changed my lifestyle,” Kim stated.

Kim does appear to be at her happiest right now. The SKKN by Kim founder, this week launching her much-anticipated skincare line, is living it up with boyfriend Pete Davidson, this following her 2021 divorce from rapper Kanye West.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.