Kim Kardashian makes a statement in nude swimsuit with large metal choker and matching bracelet 

Kim Kardashian posts new nude bikini pictures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Another day, another set of Kim Kardashian bikini pictures.

The reality TV star added a series of Instagram photos that featured her in a nude-colored bikini. The sexy shots are from her recent vacation and show her lounging in various poses.

Kim wears eye-popping, chunky jewelry in the shots.

The Kardashians star never shies away from bikini pictures, often posting provocative photos that she shares on social media.

Kim Kardashian posts new nude bikini pictures to Instagram

Kim Kardashian blessed her fans with new Instagram pictures.

The photos feature Kim on vacation, as she lounges and poses. The Pacific ocean and palm trees decorate the vibrant background.

Kim rocks a natural, no-makeup look in the new photos.

Kim poses on a modern chair in the first picture. She throws her head back and runs her hair through her long brown trees.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her noticeable chunky jewelry is unique and features prongs.

Kim holds her hair above her head in the second shot. She shows her glowing skin and natural look. The top half of her monokini and bracelets are prominent in the picture. The third picture shows her monokini and hourglass figure. As does the fourth shot, which cuts off her head altogether and focuses on her swimwear.

Kim is back to posing on the geometric chair in the final shot.

Kim’s Instagram caption for the latest bikini photos said, “Vitamin Sea.”

One fan wrote, “Freedom looks great on you!” a reference to Kim’s recent divorce finalization.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Another fan said, “Just don’t lose your earrings Kimberly!” a reference to her epic meltdown on Keeping Up With The Kardashians over earrings.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian stars with her sisters in The Kardashians on Hulu

The show cancellation was announced after 20 seasons in 2020, with some Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans wanting more.

Kim Kardashian Ugly Cries After Losing Diamond Earring (Ay Dios Mio) | KUWTK Telenovelas | E!

Watch this video on YouTube

Fans won’t have to wait long for new material, as the Kardashians pick up where KUWTK left off.

Hulu’s The Kardashians promises to show more life events, like Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker and Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy with Travis Scott.

The Kardashians | Premieres April 14 | Hulu

Watch this video on YouTube

Fans can expect to see a happier Kourtney this time around. She says, “Having the break shifted the mindset with my sisters. When you’re doing that [show] every single day, you don’t have the space to take a break and be like, ‘Wait, we actually love each other.’”

Kim reveals that fans can expect a different perspective in the new show, where she and her sisters have editing rights. She says, “I think it will be a different side. But I wouldn’t say that our silly sides are not going to come out.”

The Hulu series The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14.