Kim Kardashian looks slimmer than ever in tight nude outfit after dropping 21 pounds

Kim Kardashian once again proves her love of neutrals as she poses in a nude bodysuit. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

While Kim Kardashian certainly isn’t afraid of a pop of color, she once again proves her love of neutrals as a platinum blonde Kim poses in a nude bodysuit.

The 41-year-old has been gracing our screens for years, first alongside hotel heiress Paris Hilton and then appearing with her sisters on the long-running reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Over the years, Kim has turned her status as a reality TV personality into a highly successful career with multiple million-dollar business ventures and brand partnerships.

As her family’s celebrity status rose to new heights, business-savvy Kim seized the opportunity to expand her brand.

According to Forbes, Kim now has a reported net worth of over $1 billion which is “not bad for a girl with no talent.“

Some of Kim’s businesses include SKIMS, a highly Instagram-able shapewear company, KKW, her beauty line, and her new skincare line, SKKN.

Kim Kardashian shows significant weight loss in form-fitting nude outfit

Kim looked phenomenal as she posed in an all-nude look. The tight bodysuit left little to the imagination showcasing her gym-honed body and recent 21-pound weight loss.

To the alarm of her critics, the mother of four shared that she relied on extreme dieting to shed pounds for this year’s Met Gala.

In preparation for the star-studded event that she attended with 28-year-old SNL alum Pete Davidson, Kim lost 16 pounds in three weeks.

For the 2022 theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Kim honored Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe by wearing the exact dress the starlet wore when she sang Happy Birthday to then-President John F. Kennedy.

Despite a public divorce with ex-husband Kanye West and a recent breakup with Pete, this latest photo of a very happy Kim proves nothing can slow the business mogul down.

But the SKKN founder hasn’t only been putting in work at the gym. She’s also putting energy into expanding her brand with new partnerships.

Kim partners with Beats by Dre and releases skin-toned earbuds collection

Staying true to her love of neutrals, Kim posed for her new collaboration with Beats and the release of three skin-toned wireless earbuds.

The noise canceling devices have already sold out at Apple, marking another success for the TV personality.

But it’s not all work and no play for the devoted mother. She’s also been enjoying quality vacation time with her children and conquering her fear of heights on an adventurous trip with her oldest daughter North.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.