Kim Kardashian looks fabulous in her underwear for SKIMS. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian knows the best way to promote her business is by modeling her products herself.

Her shapewear, loungewear, and underwear line SKIMS has several diverse models that model for them, and they all look great, but it wouldn’t be a Kim Kardashian product if she didn’t use it herself.

Most recently, Kim has been promoting a new line called Fits Everybody, which includes underwear, tees, and bodysuits.

Last Friday, Kim modeled a stunning fuchsia set, including a long-sleeve t-shirt and a dipped thong, and now she’s back in her undies to promote another set of intimates from the new line.

This time, Kim posed in a bralette and briefs for the line in a lilac shade called Sugar Plum.

SKIMS described the line as “Bold. Buttery. Best-selling.” and advised that “it’s almost time to fill your top drawer with new limited-edition Fits Everybody colors.”

Kim Kardashian wears extra-small underwear for SKIMS

The two shots highlight Kim’s incredible figure as she poses in the underwear set. Her abs and obliques are noticeably toned and defined, along with her arms.

Kim is still sporting some blonde locks, though her dark roots are starting to show underneath the blonde strands.

For makeup, Kim went with a dewy and natural look, creating an intimate vibe for the shots.

The post notes that Kim is wearing extra-small in the set, her regular size since her dramatic weight loss earlier this year.

The limited-line drops on Tuesday, October 18 and will only be available as supplies last. SKIMS tend to sell out fast, so the items likely won’t be live for long.

Kim has stayed busy this month as she promotes the latest SKIMS products amid the ongoing drama with her ex, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian shows off incredible figure in ‘curve-enhancing slip’

One of SKIMS’ primary focuses is creating comfortable shapewear that will allow anyone to look gorgeous and sexy no matter what they’re wearing.

Earlier this month, Kim posed in a “curve-enhancing slip” from the line, using her own famous curves to prove just how well the shapewear works.

The line includes some tighter, almost corset-tyle stops and a variety of bottoms, including miniskirts, long pants, and skintight shorts.

Kim sported a similar look in this shoot with a more natural makeup look and the roots of her hair peeking through. Regardless, Kim looked just as stunning as ever in the slip.

