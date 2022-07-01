Kim Kardashian lacks visible underwear in ‘mermaid’ dress

Kim Kardashian smiles close up. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kim Kardashian is stunning in new photos as she shows off a tight, cut-out dress and seemingly ditches her undies.

The billionaire mogul posted for her 322 million Instagram followers today, sharing ocean view snaps and getting nautical with her caption.

Kim Kardashian stuns in tight look without underwear

Showing off her 21-pound weight loss, the Hulu star sizzled while modeling a skintight and long-sleeved dress in black.

While the turtleneck was conservative, the racy thigh cut-out was upping the ante – Kim also flashed hints of her lower thigh in the opening snap, one seeing her posing from a black marble bathroom and with views right onto the ocean.

A swipe right showed Kim full length as she posed crossing her slim legs and peeping hints of her backside as she lifted both arms to her head.

The reality star, now in an icy-blonde hair phase, closed her post with another showoff of her dress, writing: “Into the blue.”

Likes came in fast, as did comments. BFF Paris Hilton dropped heart-eye emoji, with close friend and Food God, Jonathan Cheban, writing: “Mermaid.” Kim has also gained over 2.8 million likes, overall, for her share. The SKIMS founder, fresh from the launch of her SKKN by Kim skincare line, had last posted yesterday to announce that her SKKN Complete Collection has been restocked.

“The @skkn Complete Collection is back in stock. The wait is over. Get the nourishing and rejuvenating nine-product ritual before it sells out again, exclusively at SKKNBYKIM.COM,” the mom of four wrote.

Kim dropped her skincare brand on June 21. It replaces KKW Beauty, which shut down for a rebrand in 2021. “In all of my business endeavors, I’ve been fueled by my passion to fill gaps in the market with expertly-crafted and universally-loved products that are performance driven – and I have carried this same drive and approach with me into creating a legacy skincare brand,” Kim said in a press release.

Kim Kardashian expands empire with SKKN skincare line

Affording an insight into her own skin issues, the California native added: “What began as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it. Working with some of the top dermatologists and estheticians over the years has given me the incredible opportunity to learn from their expertise— and I knew I had to share my learnings.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.