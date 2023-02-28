Milan Fashion Week is upon us, and Kim Kardashian made sure to steal the show away from the models. The reality star was spotted at the Dolce & Gabbana afterparty in a stunning red look.

Kim was recently announced as the new face of this year’s campaign, so It’s no surprise that she was in attendance.

The Kardashians’ star arrived at the Red Room wearing a stunning red dress. The ensemble clung to her curves and featured a mesmerizing snakeskin pattern, lace detailing along the hem, and sheer paneling.

She matched the dress with thick red knee-high boots that fit perfectly for the monochromatic look.

Kim’s accessories completely pulled the outfit together, wearing stacked cross necklaces, silver rings, and a snakeskin choker.

The raven-haired beauty decided to sport a new look and cut her hair into curtain bangs, which flattered her perfectly.

For her makeup, she went for a natural glamour, wearing neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Kim Kardashian at the Dolce & Gabbana afterparty. Pic credit: WWW.LUCASGRO.EU / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian is the new face of Dolce & Gabbana

The SKIMS mogul has been announced to be the muse and face of the latest Dolce Gabbana campaign for SPRING-SUMMER 2023. When speaking on the collection, the brand describes itself as a fashion line that was “born from a unique reinterpretation of Dolce&Gabbana’s archives from the 1990s and 2000s, which include the legendary garments that have inspired Kim so often throughout her life.”

Kim posed in gorgeous black and white photos, perfectly encapsulating the vintage look. For one of the photos, she wore a black romper that had a corset lining and button detailing.

She kept the accessories simple, wearing a single velvet evening glove to add glamour to the look.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum wore her blond hair down and let it cascade down her back.

Kim Kardashian arrives covered in rhinestones

While attending the Dolce & Gabbana runway show, Kim Kardashian arrived wearing a beautiful two-piece that will be part of her archival collection.

She wore a bright red bra top that was covered in rhinestones, and she paired it with a matching curve-hugging pencil skirt to create a perfect Fashion Week look.

When talking to Vogue, she explained that the ensemble was originally a dress that was modernized by Dolce & Gabbana. She explained that she was excited for her daughters, North and Chicago, to have a chance to wear her archival pieces, including the ones she was wearing, when they got older.