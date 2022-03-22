Kim Kardashian is pretty in pink as she rocks skintight leather crop top and matching thigh-high boots

Kim Kardashian was a vision in pink at the What Goes Around Comes Around Boutique, Beverly Hills, in 2018. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Fashion icon Kim Kardashian continued to show off her enviable style and voluptuous curves in a sleek, all-pink ensemble.

Kim doesn’t shy away from showing off the latest style trends, and recently she proved, once again, that she can pull off just about any look without even showing any skin.

The 41-year-old mom of four shared a set of stylish photos on Monday as she showed off her pretty-in-pink look.

Kim Kardashian rocks head-to-toe pink leather ensemble

Sporting head-to-toe bubble gum pink, Kim posed on a set of stairs in her first pic, arching her back and resting on her elbows as she positioned her feet, each on different steps.

Kim wore black, oversized, futuristic sunglasses and her long hair in a sleek bun for the snap, showing off her pink leather crop top, paired with matching pink leather pants, an oversized pink coat, and over-the-thigh pink boots.

In the second snap, Kim leaned forward, putting her pink booties on full display, and she stood with one hand against the wall in the third pic as she looked down at the floor.

As per usual, Kim’s friends and followers flocked to the comments section to let her know how pretty she looked in her pink garb.

Kim’s fans and followers say she’s ‘pretty in pink’

The luxury designer clothing resale site, Kardashian Kloset, commented with a slew of pink hearts.

Jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz told the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, “Gorgeousness 💗💗💗”

Kim’s chief marketing officer, Tracey Romulus, told the socialite, “Pretty in Pink 😍”

Kim’s longtime makeup artist, Ash K. Holm, echoed the other commenters’ sentiments with two messages for Kim. She shared a pink heart with yellow sparkles and a comment that read, “PRETTY IN PINK.”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The SKIMS co-founder likes to explore all types of fashion, whether showing off her curves or displaying the latest trends fresh off the runway.

Kim recently returned from a trip to Miami, Florida, where she was joined by her younger sister Khloe Kardashian for a SKIMS pop-up event. The sisters rocked matching curve-hugging ensembles for their trip, where they were joined by friends and business partners.

Recently announcing a SKIMS swimwear line, Kim showed some skin and flaunted her killer body as she rocked a barely-there bikini.

Aside from a rocky divorce from Kanye West and a blossoming relationship with her new beau Pete Davidson, next up for Kim is her family’s new series, The Kardashians, premiering next month, which will feature both her ex and some tidbits about her current boyfriend.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 18 on Hulu.