Kim Kardashian wore baby-pink Balenciaga to accept a charity award. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Rod Lamkey/CNP/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian was pretty in pink in West Hollywood Saturday night at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala.

The Kardashians star, 42, was there with mom Kris Jenner and baby sister Kylie to accept the night’s highest honor, the Giving Tree Award.

According to the foundation, the annual award is presented to women in the public eye who have shown a commitment to giving back to children in need around the world.

Kardashian has been an active supporter of Baby2Baby for over a decade.

On the red carpet, the star wore an appropriately baby pink cutout gown by Balenciaga. She paired the look with subtle makeup, pointy-toed pink boots, and a tiny pink handbag.

In her acceptance speech, Kardashian thanked her parents, momager Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian.

“Justice for me has so many meanings,” Kardashian said on stage, “but what it ultimately comes down to is what is fair, what is right, and what leads our world better — especially for our children.”

The star ended her speech with a special shoutout to her own babies – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – calling her four children “the people I think about, care about and obsessed over more than anyone else.”

On the Baby2Baby red carpet, Kardashian wore a floor-sweeping, bow-covered pink gown by Balenciaga.

Kim was joined for the event by half-sister Kylie, who opted for a translucent black number by Loewe.

Momager extraordinaire Kris Jenner, 67, was also in attendance in a black dress of her own.

Onstage to accept the honor, Kardashian called Kris “the heartbeat of our family,” crediting the matriarch with “showing me what it means to put her children and caring for others first.”

Kim’s acceptance speech at the @baby2baby Gala last night pic.twitter.com/cEPZIlkOJg — Kim Kardashian Updates (@AllForKimK) November 13, 2022

Kardashians turn out for star-studded Hollywood gala

The Kardashian-Jenner clan was in good company Saturday night at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, where the gala was held.

Other notable attendees included Olivia Wilde, Zooey Deschanel, and Diddy, who later performed for the crowd.

Kardashian’s Giving Tree Award was presented by Tyler Perry. Previous Baby2Baby honorees include Vanessa Bryant, Chrissy Teigen, and Kerry Washington.

According to Baby2Baby’s website, the organization works to provide necessities such as diapers and clothing for children living in poverty.

In her acceptance speech, Kardashian dedicated the award to her four children, saying they inspired her to work towards a better world.

“You don’t have to break the internet or have millions of followers to make a difference,” Kardashian said in her speech. “Everyone in this room has the power.”