Kim Kardashian is finally being honest about co-parenting with Kanye West

The star described protecting her kids from Kanye’s controversies through tears as a “full-time job.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Rod Lamkey/CNP/AdMedia

In a rare moment of vulnerability, Kim Kardashian broke down in tears while discussing her fraught relationship with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

In a podcast interview, Kim opened up about splitting parenting duties with the troubled rapper, revealing that co-parenting with him is “really f**king hard.” The former couple has four young children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kim, 42, described going to extreme lengths to protect her four young kids from negative press coverage about their father, 45, who has been mired in controversy in the last few months.

“I definitely protected him,” Kim said of her ex, “and I still will in the eyes of my kids.”

Her children, she went on, “don’t know anything that goes on” in the outside world.

“I am holding on by a thread,” The Kardashians star continued. “I know I’m, like, so close to that not happening.”

Kim Kardashian opens up about co-parenting being ‘really f**king hard’

On the Angie Martinez IRL podcast Monday, Kim described the effort to protect her children as a full-time job, revealing that she carefully supervises their social media use. Oldest daughter North, the star added, only uses TikTok on Kim’s phone.

The reality star also opened up about having to put on a brave face and tamp down her emotions for the sake of her young kids – and the toll repression can take on her.

If they’re driving to school and the kids want to listen to their dad’s music, The Kardashians star said, “no matter what we’re going through, I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids.”

After she dropped them off, the star added, “I can have a good cry.”

Kim Kardashian breaks down while discussing her late father, ‘I had the best dad’

Later in the interview, Kim burst into tears while discussing her relationship with her own father, the late Robert Kardashian.

“I had the best dad, and I had the best memories,” The Kardashians star said, adding, “that’s all I want for my kids.”

The SKIMS founder’s candid comments come less than a month after she and Kanye finally settled their contentious divorce.

Kim initially filed for divorce in February 2021. A year later, the star petitioned the court to move the proceedings forward, accusing Kanye of attempting to cause delays.

The court declared them legally single in March before finalizing the separation last month.

Per the divorce settlement, Kim and Kanye will share custody of – and equal access to – their four children.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.