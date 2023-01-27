Kim Kardashian is ‘feeling myself’ in makeup-free video

Someone was feeling herself! This week, Kim Kardashian, 42, showed off her natural beauty in a makeup-free selfie video to share her morning routine.

The video, posted on Tuesday to Kim’s TikTok account, showed the reality star looking cute and casual in a white ribbed tank top and low-rise blue jeans.

Kim could be seen applying skincare products from her own SKKN by Kim line before heading over to a Nespresso machine to make herself a cup of coffee.

The clip was soundtracked by audio of a woman saying: “Good morning everybody! Did you know, if you replace your morning cup of coffee with a nice hot cup of green tea, that you could lose up to 87% of the f***ing little joy you have left in this life?”

The reality star lip-synced along with the clip as she sipped from her mug of coffee.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the caption, Kim pointed out that this was the first TikTok video she had made all on her own, without her daughter’s help.

“My first tik tok without North,” the reality star wrote. “I’m feeling myself!”

The Kardashians fans are loving Kim’s no-makeup look

Fans quickly flooded Kim’s comment section to share praise for the star’s rare makeup-free look.

“Kim being real is the best Kim ever!” one commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/TikTok

“40+ never looked so good,” another added.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/TikTok

“We love you queen!!!!!!!” added a third.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/TikTok

Still, others applauded Kim’s newfound skills as a solo TikTok creator.

“You’re a pro already,” one supporter wrote.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/TikTok

“KIM YOUR BEING FUNNY,” cheered another.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/TikTok

Kim Kardashian ditches North for rare solo TikTok

Kim and North also share a joint TikTok account, which has racked up more than 13 million followers.

Her oldest daughter North is a big fan of the platform, sometimes posting multiple new videos in the course of a single day.

The 9-year-old often recreates popular trends and dances, tries out funny filters, and shares goofy tutorials with her younger siblings: Psalm, Chicago, and Saint.

North also shares glimpses into Kardashian family events, like their extravagant Thanksgiving celebration or little sister Chicago’s Hello Kitty-themed fifth birthday blow-out.

However, the 9-year-old’s favorite type of video to make seems to be makeup tutorials. In the past, she has often used her mom’s famous face as a canvas for her creations, transforming Kim into the grinch and even a bright yellow minion.

In interviews, the SKIMS mogul has described TikTok as an important “creative outlet” for makeup-obsessed North.

“She loves to do it,” Kim told Gwyneth Paltrow on her podcast earlier this month, adding that content creation “makes her so happy.”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.