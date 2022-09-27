Kim Kardashian is busty in D&G while showing off tiny waist

Kim Kardashian wears controversial brand D&G in Milan before their highly anticipated fashion show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian was recently pictured in one of the most prominent fashion capitals of the world, Milan, Italy.

She was there to prepare her highly anticipated fashion show with Dolce & Gabbana.

The show will be held this Saturday, as part of Milan fashion week.

She spent the whole day Thursday at D&G headquarters. However, in the evening the reality star was ready to relax.

She was photographed leaving her hotel to meet some friends for dinner.

She dazzled in a metallic jumpsuit, by none other than Dolce and Gabbana. Her platinum blonde hair covered most of her face, but her tiny waist took centerstage.

Some fans have been shocked and worried by Kim’s drastic weight loss.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Dolce and Gabbana called the Kardashians ‘cheap’

For the fashion world, it’s a surprise that the Kardashians are accepting to collaborate with the Italian designer.

Four years ago, Stefano Gabbana allegedly made a nasty comment on an Instagram picture of Kim Kardashian. She was pictured with her mother Kris Jenner, and her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The Italian designer commented that they were, “The most cheap people in the world.”

But, in a hypocritical plot twist, the two designers Stefano and Domenico Dolce hosted Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker’s wedding in Portofino. The whole family wore the designer’s label.

Kim even sported a vintage two-piece jeweled corset from the brand she had in her archives, with an all-black catsuit underneath.

Dolce and Gabbana’s controversial past

The brand Dolce and Gabbana has been controversial for a few years now. In 2015, Stefano gave an interview to the Italian magazine, Panorama, which had many calling for a boycott of the brand afterward.

During his interview, Stefano said, “We oppose gay adoptions. The only family is the traditional one.” Stefano also said that children that were born via surrogacy or IVF were, “Synthetic children.”

Kim welcomed two of her kids via surrogate, Khloe Kardashian just welcomed a baby boy via surrogate, and Kourtney is on an IVF journey — making it appear hypocritical that they would collaborate with a brand that is against surrogacy.

A few years ago, Dolce and Gabbana also made a film where they were mocking an Asian model who was eating Italian food with chopsticks. D&G issued an apology and said it wasn’t their intention to offend anyone.

They had trouble coming back from these incidents, but it seems like they found the perfect influencers to help them rebrand and rebirth.

The Kardashians Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu.