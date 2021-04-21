Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Kim Kardashian is a huge Bridgerton fan, KUWTK family inspired the stars of the Netflix series


Kim Kardashian Nicola Coughlin
Kim Kardashian and Nicola Coughlin have become Twitter pals after the Bridgerton star said the Kardashian clan inspired the relationship between the Featherington sisters. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia/@bridgertonnetflix/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is reportedly a huge fan of the Netflix series Bridgerton. The businesswoman and reality television star has been hooked on the show since viewing the first season of the series in March when she watched it with pals Stephanie Shepherd and Tracy Romulus.

She posted a pic to her Instagram story where two glasses of wine were seen with the series on television in the background.

It appears that the love between the Bridgerton family and the Kardashian clan goes both ways.

Actress Nicola Coughlan, who stars in the series as Penelope Featherington, posted a tweet where she told fans of the series that the Kardashian clan was the inspiration for the actors who portrayed the upper-crust women of the first season of the Netflix period drama.

2 1

Kim in turn flipped out over the comment and the two tweeted back and forth at one another, beginning a conversation that thrilled fans of both women.

It was then that Nicola shared some information that caused Kim to become excited.

Nicola shared the family inspired the iconic Featherington clan

Nicola was the first to spill details about the show’s indirect connection to the famous family, who star in Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E! Entertainment Television.

kim kardashian bridgerton
Kim Kardashian shared her excitement in a tweet as she responded to a star from her favorite Netflix series, Bridgerton. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Twitter

Nicola wrote in the above tweet, “As the world’s number one Bridgerton stan does Kim Kardashian know that the Kardshians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this.”

Kim responded with excitement to the mention,

“WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!”

Kim Kardashian west mentioned by bridgerton star
Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlin told Kim Kardashian West they have even more in common. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Twitter

In response, Nicola told him that they would love to have her.

“Also did you you know that Mr. Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been a part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!” she explained.

The Bridgerton women have gone deep with their Kardashian stan

One fan asked Nicola which of the Kardashian sisters she thinks Penelope is most like.

She responded in kind.

nicola coughlan tweet
Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan spoke about which Kardashian sister she thinks her character is on Twitter. @nicolacoughlan/Twitter

“The three of us genuinely debate this all the time. I think Prudence (Bessie Carter) and Phillipa (Harriet Cains) are very Kourtney and Khloe cos they’re besties, and Pen is a very successful businesswoman, also I remember Kim being like a very good detective too so there’s that,” she explained.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E! Entertainment Television.

