Kim Kardashian interviews in American flag bikini bottoms

Kim Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is showing plenty of skin in new photos as she shares her Interview Magazine shoot.

The billionaire mogul updated her Instagram on Tuesday with revealing photos that included a backside shot, keeping the USA theme strong with her American flag-print bikini bottoms.

Posting for her army of followers, the Hulu star sizzled as she showed off her 21-pound weight loss, opening in a jockstrap and with her jeans lowered as she wore a denim jacket and showed off her famous asset.

Rocking the bleached eyebrows trend, Kim wowed with her famous figure. A swipe right showed the star with the camera crew snapping photos of her, and one image brought in the swimwear action.

Here, the SKIMS founder posed against a blue backdrop while seductively licking her lips and rocking a creased black leather biker jacket.

Showing off her flat stomach, Kim added in high-waisted and skimpy bikini bottoms covered in the USA flag. She drew attention to her toned legs and trim waist, with the photos also shared by Interview Magazine and via its feature.

Kim Kardashian told she’s ‘glowing’ in new interview

Interview Mag, known for profiling stars including actress Zendaya and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, noted how “glowing” Kim looks. The magazine asked the star what her secret is, and was told, “Honestly, I really take care of myself. I work out, and I eat as plant-based as possible.”

“I’m not perfect, but it’s a lifestyle,” Kim continued. “I feel really good in my own skin these days, so maybe that comes through.”

Fans know that Kim has been working out extra hard as she not only dropped 16 pounds for this year’s Met Gala, but has gone on to lose more. The clothing designer has garnered criticism for shedding weight to fit into a dress, but she doesn’t seem bothered by the hate.

Kim Kardashian reveals her breakfast amid weight loss

Kim was also happy to reveal what she’d eaten for breakfast that day.

“I guess it’s called an acai bowl? I call it a little smoothie bowl. Just with some fresh coconut and fresh fruit like bananas, peaches, mangoes, and I put protein in it and granola. And then a hot tea with almond milk,” the mom of four dished.

Also making headlines for her weight loss this year has been younger sister Khloe Kardashian.

