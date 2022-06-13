Kim Kardashian in white crop top and garter belts for Skims

Kim Kardashian promoted her new Romance collection by Skims in a seductive white crop top and garter belts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian showed off her enviable figure, proving to fans and haters everywhere that she knows how to sell some lingerie.

The Kardashians star showed off her curves in a white cropped tank top, ruffled white panties, and white garter belts, standing in a series of sexy poses for Skims, her lingerie label.

Kim showed off white lingerie from her new Romance collection

The photos were posted to Instagram and garnered over 55,000 likes, including one from former Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel.

Kim was wearing her tresses in the platinum blonde hue she has favored as of late, with matching blonde eyebrows and nude-colored makeup.

She looked to be lying down in the first photo with her arm over her head and jutting out her famous hips, laying on top of an off-white silk sheet.

In the following two photos, she was seen standing with her hands on her hips; in the first, she looked seductive, and in the second, she stood in more of a power pose.

Kim is promoting the new collection for Skims called Romance, which will be dropping today. The caption read, “Sexy, effortless, and made for love. SKIMS Romance is almost here! Join the waitlist to be the first to shop when the collection drops tomorrow June 13 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. @KimKardashian wears the SKIMS Romance Garter Bikini, size XS, in Dove and the Cotton Rib Tank, size S, in Bone.”

Skims recently posted a seductive video of Kim Kardashian writhing around in bed

Two days ago, Skims posted a super sexy and seductive video of Kim writhing around in a bed of silk sheets wearing pieces from the collection.

Music played in the background as Kim wore a black bra and stared at the camera, later wearing a gray slip with a halter neck.

In the last scene, she is seen wearing a tighter black bra with a fan blowing her hair back and almost revealing a nip slip.

Part of the caption read, “Get ready to fall in love with our most romantic collection yet: ultra-feminine, sheer silk chiffon intimates and sleep styles made to add some love to your summer nights.”

Kim will be releasing a new skincare line called Skkn

Not one to sit back and relax regarding work ethic, Kim will be releasing a new skincare line called Skkn on June 21.

She has been promoting the new line on her Instagram, which has 318 million Instagram followers, including Bachelor Nation alums Serena Pitt and Rachael Kirkconnell, as well as Paris Hilton, Kate Hudson, and Emily Ratajkowski.

In a recent video posted by Kim, her face is shown in front of a gray background while she stares at the camera with a serious look on her face. It looks as if the Skims founder is a Greek statue, with dark hair and eyebrows once again.