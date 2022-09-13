Kim Kardashian in tiny silver swimsuit is ‘locked in’

Kim Kardashian is wearing a silver swimsuit with high-cut legs as she drips in diamonds of Tiffany. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian cannot stop moving as the 41-year-old mogul continues to dominate headlines and secure brand deals.

Now that Kim is single following her breakup with Pete Davidson, she has thrown herself into work.

She just returned from New York Fashion Week, where she sat in the front row of the Fendi show with LaLa Anthony, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Naomi Watts. Then, she returned to California, where she, LaLa, and Khloe Kardashian celebrated Beyonce’s 41st birthday bash.

Kim’s photoshoot had the same artist who filmed her working out in a swimsuit and heels while dripping sweat.

The latest reveal from Kim is a photoshoot with established jewelry company Tiffany and Co.

She shared a series of five photos with her 328 million Instagram followers and received Likes and comments for the post.

Kim Kardashian in silver swimsuit and boots rocks Tiffany

Kim rocked a futuristic look with a silver swimsuit and thigh-high metal boots.

Kim sat on the ground of a neutral background and bent one knee to offer a better look at her shoes. The footwear appeared inspired by a medieval knight’s armor except with a modern twist and high heels.

The reality tv star was dripping in diamonds with multiple diamond bangles and an emerald-cut diamond ring. She placed one hand on her shoulder to bring the jewelry into focus.

Kim’s caption read, “locked in 💎 @tiffanyandco #tiffanylock.”

Kim sported her bleach blonde hair in a center part with loose waves as her dark roots are seemingly growing in. It looks like Kim has stopped dying her roots– she revealed in a recent interview that she might transition to dark hair for fall but doesn’t want to damage her hair.

Kim Kardashian has different energy as a blonde

Kim spoke with Interview magazine about her hair color change and plans to return to life as a brunette. During the interview, Kim was dying her roots, but she said she would stop doing that shortly.

She said, “I am keeping it for a little bit. I feel like in the fall I’ll go dark, just because I don’t want to damage my hair. But, I do think blondes have more fun. I just feel different.”

Kim also revealed that she had an upcoming Spotify podcast about True Crime, a private equity firm, and gave her attitude toward climate change.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.