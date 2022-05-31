Kim Kardashian in tight pink spandex dances with North West on TikTok after Kanye West complained

Kim Kardashian danced around on Tik Tok in hot pink spandex after public spat with Kanye West over their daughter being on the platform. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian struck a pose on Tik Tok last week wearing skintight, hot pink leggings with a matching zip-up sweater and heels.

She wore her bleach blonde hair down, pairing the outfit with a pink purse and futuristic sunglasses.

Kim stood and filmed her daughter while she herself pouted in the mirror and walked around or danced at some points.

North West danced around while mom Kim Kardashian wore pink spandex

Kim’s daughter North danced around with her mom in a baggy t-shirt and jeans while the video was on fast forward. The Backstreet Boys hit, Everybody, played in the background.

The video featured a filter that made the girls look all blurry as if they were in an old television set.

The Tik Tok has over 260k likes and garnered over 87k views within the first hour of being put up.

The pair were visiting the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museum, where Kim returned the Marilyn Monroe dress she borrowed to wear to the 2022 Met Gala.

Kim also posted a video of the famous Marilyn Monroe dress and even signed her autograph on a picture of her wearing the dress for the museum.

The Tik Tok account, called @kimandnorth has sparked major public spats between Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West who has gotten upset about what Kim is allowing North to post on the social media platform.

Kim and Kanye got into a public spat after North posted a Tik Tok video

After Kim and North posted a video lip-synching a sped-up version of Rae Sremmurd’s This Could Be Us, Kanye took to his Instagram page in a now deleted post and wrote, “Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?”

Kim replied back in an Instagram Story statement, writing, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

Kim and Kanye have not been on good terms (and that is putting it lightly) since she filed for divorce last February after over 6 years together.

Kim apologized to her family on the most recent episode of The Kardashians

On the most recent episode of The Kardashians (Where I’ve Been and Where I Wanna Go), Kim was seen talking to her family about the damage she feels Kanye West has done and apologized to them for his hurtful behavior in the past.

Kim received a text from a friend letting her know Kanye was releasing a new song about her. She told her sisters and mother (as well as Corey Gamble and Travis Barker), “It means he’s talking mad s**t about me and probably saying whatever.”

In an interview, she said, “I do recognize the impact that my relationship has had on my family. And that I’ve never had the opportunity to just say ‘I’m sorry guys.”‘

After talking about how she protected her relationship for too long, she told her family, “I will never let that happen to you guys again.”

The Kardashians streams on Hulu every Thursday.