Kim Kardashian in thigh-highs flaunts frilly undies

Kim Kardashian poses close up. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is mixing vixen with angel as she stuns in undies and thigh-highs to promote her new SKIMS Romance collection.

The billionaire mogul, 41, never runs out of ways to rebrand and recycle her image and her products – while it’s still bras and briefs she’s selling, she’s put a whole new twist on it all. SKIMS has posted a photo of the Hulu star in her latest designs, and it’s been getting the thumbs-up.

Kim Kardashian stuns in frilly underwear and thigh-highs

The photo showed the California native shot from below but affording a lying-on-a-bed feel.

Kim flaunted her 24-inch waist and toned abs in a tight and second skin-effect camisole top, going cropped and matching it to a frilly and girly pair of white briefs.

Flaunting the 16 pounds she dropped for the 2022 Met Gala, Kim slightly sung a hip while in suspenders and sheer white stockings, also rocking her latest icy-blonde hair down and cascading down her back.

“Sexy, effortless, and made for love,” a caption began.

Kim’s 2019-founded shapewear and clothing brand continued: “SKIMS Romance is almost here! Join the waitlist to be the first to shop when the collection drops tomorrow June 13 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. @KimKardashian wears the SKIMS Romance Garter Bikini, size XS, in Dove and the Cotton Rib Tank, size S, in Bone.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kim had turned up the heat just days earlier as she posed in sheer black underwear from the Romance collection, with a caption asking fans: “Isn’t it romantic?” The ex to Kanye West has since dropped her SKIMS Hotel Collection – fans will spend more, here, but they’ll get pajamas, separates, plus slippers to match.

Kim Kardashian expands her empire with 2022 drop

SKIMS may be branching out, but so is Kim, this via the June drop of her SKKN By Kim skincare line. In 2021, the star shut down her KKW Beauty company for a rebrand, and this is the result. SKKN brings nine products and uber simple packaging. The brand boasts 2.4 million Instagram followers – it launches tomorrow June 21.

The SKKN page told fans, “@kimkardashian’s psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for her journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring her to learn more about her skin and how to care for it. SKKN BY KIM is a result of those learnings, fueled by years of gathered insights from skincare specialists around the globe.”

The Kardashians streams on Hulu.