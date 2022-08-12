Kim Kardashian in stringy underwear shows Pete Davidson what he’s missing

Kim Kardashian poses for a selfie. @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is showing off her sensational figure in underwear as she seemingly shows ex Pete Davidson what he’s missing.

The mogul, 41, is still front-page news for ending things with the 28-year-old comedian – Pete and Kim were an item for 9 months before ending their relationship in August.

Proving it’s business as usual ahead of the weekend, Kim was featured on the SKIMS Instagram, where promotions for her 2019-founded brand regularly include her.

Sizzling as she showcased her 2022 weight loss, Kim posed with her muscles and curves on display as she modeled a beyond tiny and stringy white set of underwear briefs paired with a matching bra.

The Hulu star, who continues to rock icy blonde locks this year, wore hers styled into a trendy bob, with a full face of makeup completing the flawless look.

“24 styles, 4 new colors, all the reasons to shop! Fits Everybody has the lightest, most buttery bras and panties you’ll EVER put on. Get yours now via the link in bio,” SKIMS opened as it captioned the snap.

Tagging its CEO, the cult label continued: “@KimKardashian wears the Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bralette and T String Thong, size XS, in Marble.”



Kim had, shortly before splitting from Pete, even gone as far as to include the former SNL star in SKIMS promos. The world’s most-watched couple is no more, though.

Kim Kardashian reportedly had ‘deep talks’ before split

Kim’s last big gesture towards Pete came shortly before the former couple parted ways. Kim jetted out to Australia to spend time with Pete as he shot his Wizards movie, with a Hollywood Life source dishing:

“When she was in Australia, as much as they had a great time, they also had some very deep talks that led them to them ultimately deciding to break up. There were a lot of things stacked against them. There’s still a huge attraction between them and a strong connection so it’s not like it ended badly but at this point Kim seems clear that it’s over.”

Kim Kardashian may not have been able to commit

While Kim seemed all there for Pete emotionally, there’s speculation over whether the mom of four had the bandwidth to fit Pete into her life. “Pete wanted Kim to stay in Australia with him for an extended amount of time and she just isn’t at a place in her life where she can do that,” the source added, continuing that the two had to face some “hard truths.”

The relationship came in the wake of Kim’s 2021 divorce from ex Kanye West.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.