Kim Kardashian in string bikini sunbathes with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kim Kardashian is stunning in a stringy bikini as she flaunts her 21-pound weight loss and her romance with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The mogul, 41, continues her 2021-commenced romance with the 28-year-old comedian, and new photos on her social media show they’re getting closer than ever.

Kim Kardashian hangs poolside in Pete Davidson gallery

Dedicating her Monday night Instagram share to the man she seems to be having the time of her life with, Kim opened with a close-up selfie of herself and the ex of Ariana Grande.

While Kim pouted, Pete sent out a big smile while shirtless. Next up was an indoor shot of Kim arching her back from a couch as a shirtless Pete bent down toward her, and it all turned even skimpier as fans eventually saw the couple hanging poolside, with Kim showing off her bikini body.

The candid photo showed the SKIMS founder relaxing on a towel-laid lounger and in a halterneck black two-piece – Pete, meanwhile, was squinting in the sun and smiling as the two seemingly enjoyed quiet time and a chat.

A tongue-face emoji was the only caption as fans left over 6 million likes overnight.

Kim first met Pete at a party in 2019. The two started making romantic headlines in October 2021 after kissing on set while jointly starring on SNL. The romance quickly followed as Kim put ex Kanye West behind her and embarked on a relationship with a man who seems to date his way up Hollywood. Pete has dated comedian Larry David’s daughter Cazzie, pop sweetheart Ariana Grande, model Kaia Gerber, plus actress Kate Beckinsale.

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on dating Pete Davidson

Kim broke her silence on her boyfriend in the 2022-debuted series The Kardashians.

“Honestly, I just feel like I really wanted to make sure and not just be so, ‘Oh my gosh, I met someone, and I’m having fun,’ and then just start talking about it on the show. And then if we weren’t talking months later, I’d be, like, an idiot…or a wh*re,” she said on a June 2-aired episode.

“Pete has got to be, literally, the best human being I’ve ever met,” she added. “The best heart. People always say he’s so funny, and it all has to do with how funny he is. But that’s, like, fourth on my list of why I like him.”

The mom of four continued: “He always wants the best for people, can handle anything, always does it with grace. He’s really, really thoughtful and humble and so genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe him is genuine.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.