Kim Kardashian in stretchy underwear shows off single curves

Kim Kardashian close-up. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is putting her famous curves on show in new photos as she continues to make headlines for being single.

The 41-year-old mogul looked sensational in a new SKIMS promo this week. The photos promoting her 2019-founded brand also seemed to remind ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson what he’s missing.

The images shared to the SKIMS Instagram showed Kim looking super fit as she highlighted her 21-pound weight loss while in stretchy white underwear.

Still rocking her icy-blonde locks, the ex of Kanye West sizzled as she posed leaning forward over a white-painted ledge.

Kim modeled a long-sleeved and clingy white top with a high neck finish. She paired her top with tight and skimpy white briefs, here peeping hints of her toned abs and curvy hips while looking right at the camera.

The Hulu star wore a full face of makeup complete with heavy bronzer and a dark matte lip. A swipe right showed a similar pose as Kim reclined on her side and rested her head in her palm.

In a caption, SKIMS wrote, “COMING SEPTEMBER 2: SOFT SMOOTHING SEAMLESS. This is what you’ve been waiting for: your favorite buttery-soft body-hugging tees, bodysuits, and underwear are restocking this week! Drops Friday, September 2 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET in 9 styles, 9 neutral colors, and sizes XXS-4X. Join the waitlist.”

The brand also tagged Kim’s Instagram handle, adding, “@KimKardashian wears the Turtleneck and Brief, size XS, in Marble.”

Kim is 41, and her relationship with former SNL star Pete largely made headlines due to the former couple’s age gap. Pete is 28.

Now, sources are saying that Kim is ready to date someone closer to her own age. “Kim’s expressed she’s ready to date but it has to be the right person who understands her life. She isn’t compromising her freedom right now,” a source tells E! News.

The insider added that “all of her friends are constantly trying to set her up.”

Kim Kardashian is unlucky in love

Kim’s relationship with Pete lasted nine months and came in the wake of her 2021 split from Yeezy founder Kanye. The rapper is father to Kim’s four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The divorce will be Kim’s third.

Elsewhere, the reality star is making headlines for gearing up for Season 2 of The Kardashians.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on Hulu on September 22, 2022.