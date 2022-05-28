Kim Kardashian in SKIMS see-through crop top after nip slip on Instagram Stories

Kim Kardashian showed off her curves in a SKIMS crop top and leggings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian left little to the imagination yesterday as she stepped out wearing an outfit from her SKIMS shapewear brand.

The Kardashians star dared to bare it all, wearing a see-through pink crop top and matching leggings that hugged her curves in all the right places.

She paired the look with darker pink knee-high, tight boots and a pair of pink sunglasses looking like she stepped out of the future.

Kim Kardashian did a photo shoot for her SKIMS shapewear brand

Kim’s long tresses were bleach blonde and cascaded down her back as she walked around outside her office for a SKIMS photo shoot, accompanied by boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Pete wore a white sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, blue Uggs, and a showercap on his own bleach blonde locks.

Kim has been busy promoting her SKIMS shapewear line, and posted some of the behind-the-scenes photos from her glam photoshoot to her Instagram Stories.

Kim Kardashian wearing a pink SKIMS crop top and leggings for a photo shoot on Friday. Pic credit: Backgrid

Kim’s outfit certainly looks like it’s practically a second skin; the website claims SKIMS “is a solutions oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear and shapewear.

Kim gave Instagram followers a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes glam

In one she is seen pouting her lips at the camera with her blonde tresses on display and asking her team (Mario Dedivanovic and hair artist Chris Appleton) if they like light eyes with blonde hair as she plays around with a filter.

Kim Kardashian played with filters behind-the-scenes of her photo shoot. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

She also plays around with sister Khloe, and later shows off a pair of loose-fitting white pants and a crop top in a mirror selfie while her team does her hair and makeup.

Kim Kardashian got glammed up for a SKIMS photo shoot. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim had an accidental nip slip on Instagram Stories

In the next Instagram Story, Kim is once again pouting at the camera with a sultry expression on her face, wearing a black bra when she has an accidental nip slip in a “blink and you might miss it” moment.

A bar with a sliding heart, however, covers most of it. The Kardashians star saw what happened and said, “Oh s**t.”

Kim is of course no stranger to showing off her body, as we all know, and at the beginning of the week posted her first Sports Illustrated cover to her Instagram.

Kim Kardashian in a black bra with an accidental nip slip on Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim recently posed on the cover of Sports Illustrated

Kim was extremely excited about the cover, writing in the caption, “OMG I’m a Sports Illustrated cover girl!!!! We shot this back in January and it’s been so hard to keep this cover a secret! For the location we went back to one of my favorite places in the world, the Dominican Republic! It’s such an honor and a dream to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Bucket List goals!!!!”

Apparently Kim has very different Bucket List goals compared to your average, everyday person.

On the cover, Kim sported a beige bikini and stared into the camera with a sultry look on her face as she stepped out of the water.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.