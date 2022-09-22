Kim Kardashian in skimpy swimwear for ‘6 minute club’

Kim Kardashian has joined the 6-minute club. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian isn’t one to just sit around unless she’s doing it in swimwear while trying to break an ice bath challenge.

That’s exactly what The Kardashians star has been up to recently, and she shared a video of her freezing cold challenge with her fans.

This isn’t the first time Kim has attempted an ice bath, but this time, she was successful. The 41-year-old reality star focused deep as she expertly lowered her black swimsuit-clad figure into the icy water.

In the background, you can hear someone hyping her up to take the plunge and stay there. “Mind over f**king matter, mind over f**king matter,” she repeated as Kim looked serious and in the zone.

Kim even commented on the video shared to her Instagram Stories that she thought she looked scared. Whether she was scared or not, she was able to focus and mentally overcome the cold.

Ultimately, the SKIMS founder was able to stay submerged for six minutes, which is a goal she was unable to accomplish the last time she tried sitting in an ice bath, which can help increase focus, decrease inflammation and ease the pain of sore muscles.

Kim Kardashian is on a mission to stay young

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is obsessed with beauty and she’s even said in the past that she would do anything to stay young. That could be why she opted for an ice bath as the voice in the background actually mentioned that she was getting younger by sitting in it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kim even went so far as to say she’d eat poop if it would actually make her younger.

She may be the only Kardashian willing to go that far though, as her older sister Kourtney made it clear that she draws the line at poop. While she’d do a lot to stay looking and feeling young, she’s not going that far.

Kim Kardashian’s weight loss is shocking

In addition to looking young, Kim Kardashian has been on a mission in recent months to lose weight.

The already slim star is now even smaller after losing a dramatic 20 pounds. And while that may not sound like a surprising amount of weight, on Kim’s already slim and short frame, that 20 pounds makes quite a difference.

So much so that fans shared a side-by-side comparison of Kim from the last two times she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and the difference is very obvious.