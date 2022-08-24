Kim Kardashian in skimpy silver swimsuit sends temperatures soaring

Kim Kardashian is perfection in a tiny silver cutout swimsuit and heels. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian took a book from little sister Kylie Jenner‘s book and posed to Beyonce’s Alien Superstar in a silver swimsuit.

She blessed her 329 million Instagram followers with a jaw-dropping clip that is sure to go viral.

Kim shared the grainy video which featured her as she stood by a car in a cutout bathing suit.

The camera cut away, revealing Kim standing in stilettos in the swimsuit. Later, Kim hopped into the driver’s seat and removed her sunglasses while pouting her plump lips.

The video showed Kim and her newly slimmed figure in a silver swimsuit with a cutout that revealed her abs.

Kim adjusted her futuristic, oversized sunglasses and revealed long, light-colored acrylic nails. She also played with her bleach blonde hair, which was in a center part and straight.

Kim previously shared a grainy video in the same style while she worked out in heels and broke a sweat.

The latest share comes as news of Kim Kardashian’s brains makes headlines.

Friends and fans react to Kim Kardashian’s latest swimsuit share

Kim Kardashian’s latest share quickly received love from friends and fans. The aspiring lawyer shared the short video on her Instagram feed today, and it quickly received views.

Kim let the video speak for itself, offering a simple alien emoji as the caption. Although the perfectionist wasn’t satisfied with her caption, she later changed it to a flying saucer, as seen in the picture below.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim’s friend, Olivia Pierson, commented, “Wowwwww 🔥🔥🔥.”

Olivia and Kim’s friend, Nicole Williams wrote, “HOT.”

Kim Kardashian beats Hillary Clinton in legal trivia

People shared a preview of the legal trivia, which takes place on Hillary and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton’s new documentary series, Gutsy.

Gutsy premieres on Apple TV+ on September 9 and features guests like Amy Schumer and Kim K.

In a fun clip, Chelsea served as the moderator and asked questions about American law for the ladies to answer.

Hillary worked as a lawyer for years, graduating from the prestigious Yale Law School.

But Kim, whose father, Rob Kardashian, was an attorney, gave Hillary a run for her money.

Hillary referenced Kim’s recent baby bar success and said, “I think Kim has an unfair advantage,” a point with which Chelsea agreed.

Kim won the trivia fair and square, with 11 points against Hillary’s four.

The Kardashians Season 1 is streaming now on Hulu. The Kardashians Season 2 premieres on Hulu on September 22, 2022.