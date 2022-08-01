Kim Kardashian in sheer wet shirt for bikini ocean exit

Kim Kardashian rocked a wet shirt in the water. @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is putting a 2022 twist on the iconic Bond Girl ocean exit made by Halle Berry back in the 2000s.

The 41-year-old mogul updated her Instagram with bombshell shots as she exited ocean waters while in a skimpy swim look. She showed off her 21-pound weight loss and beach style that gained her over 2 million likes in five hours.

Kim’s gallery opened with her wading through shallow waters as she modeled a tiny pair of white bikini bottoms, plus a cropped white tee with The Incredibles written across it.

Going sheer in her wet outfit, the Hulu star flashed her white bikini top beneath the skimpy crop top, also rocking her 2022-commenced icy blonde locks all damp and with dark roots showing.

Flaunting her tiny waist, the mom of four sizzled as further images showed her frolicking around waters. Kim is seemingly taking time off from running her empires as she enjoys time with kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The reality star offered no caption.

Kim packed on the swimwear action throughout the month of July as she dropped the Metallic Swim range from her best-selling SKIMS brand.

On July 22, she and 38-year-old sister Khloe Kardashian sizzled in matching silver swimwear while lounging around a sandy beach.

Kim went witty with her caption, writing, “House of Kards.”

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line flying off shelves

SKIMS is receiving more press than ever as it retails everything from stretchy slip dresses and underwear to sleepwear, swimwear, and its OG shapewear pieces.

“The inspiration for SKIMS started with finding solutions for dressing issues as opposed to ‘fixing’ or changing a woman’s natural shape and figure,” Kim told Nordstrom.

“I wanted shapewear that would allow me to wear amazing fashion pieces comfortably—whether it be a super high slit, low back or plunging neckline. I also wanted SKIMS to feel accessible for all women, so from the beginning I wanted at least nine shades and an extended size range.”

Kim Kardashian richer than ever with $1.8 billion net worth

In 2022, Kim is more than a billionaire as her net worth hits $1.8 billion.

The star is likely to hit an even higher net worth with the launch of her SKKN by KIM skincare line this year as she joins sibling Kylie Jenner in the skincare business.

In addition to running her own brands, Kim is also fronting a major one via her ambassador role for luxury designer Balenciaga.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres this September on Hulu.