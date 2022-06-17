Kim Kardashian in sheer underwear for a good night’s sleep

Kim Kardashian poses for a selfie. @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is ensuring her customers have both a comfortable night’s sleep and a steamy time beforehand – should they choose to.

The mogul, 41, is fresh from new photos showcasing her latest SKIMS merch, a brand still going super-strong amid the June 2022 launch of her SKKN skincare line.

Kim Kardashian has Romance vibes in sheer underwear

Kim, today in the news for bikini-clad vacation snaps with boyfriend Pete Davidson, was featured in mid-week photos on the SKIMS Instagram.

The brand, which boasts over 4 million followers, featured its famous CEO four days ago. The hot shot showed Kim leaning back against a wall and raising both arms above her head while flaunting her 24-inch waist and killer curves in see-through undies set.

Going girly in tulle and wearing a bralette with ruched neck detailing, Kim paired her skimpy and sheer top with matching thong briefs, also showcasing her 2022-commenced icy-blonde locks.

“Midnight mood,” a caption opened.

Touting its new Romance range as the best thing to wear to bed, SKIMS continued: “Our new feminine intimates and sleep styles are just what you need to add sexiness to your evening hours. Shop SKIMS Romance now via link in bio.” The

hit label then tagged Kim, writing: “@KimKardashian wears the SKIMS Romance Chiffon Bra, size 32D, and Thong, size XS, in Onyx.”

SKIMS Romance dropped earlier this month, with a similar shot of Kim ushering in the new range. “Isn’t it romantic? SKIMS Romance introduces all-new intimates made of sheer, delicate chiffon for added allure,” SKIMS told shoppers while alerting them to the June 13 release date. SKIMS is known for its cult collections, not limited to the Cozy Collection and Fits Everybody one.

“Underwear and shapewear are something that I’ve been experimenting with my whole life. I’ve always loved using shapewear to enhance my figure. I became the “go-to” for my friends and family when they needed advice on how to create a certain shape or when they had a tricky outfit and didn’t know what underwear would work underneath,” Kim told Nordstrom.

Kim Kardashian paddling away with Pete Davidson

The latest sees Kim flaunting her romance with former SNL face Pete Davidson. Paddling away on a kayak while in Tahiti on Friday, Kim shared vacation snaps while in a tight bikini. Fans saw Pete’s “My Girl Is A Lawyer” tattoo, one inked in honor of Kim passing the baby bar.

The Kardashians currently airs on Hulu