Kim Kardashian in sheer underwear flaunts bathroom body

Kim Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is stunning in sheer and girly underwear as she drops romantic undies action for her 318 million Instagram followers.

The billionaire mogul, 41, has been making headlines for bikini-clad PDAs with boyfriend Pete Davidson, but it was a solo affair as she slipped into off-the-shoulder and frilly undies yesterday while promoting her SKIMS line.

Kim Kardashian shows curves in SKIMS underwear

This year, the mom of four, who made headlines for dropping 16 pounds for the Met Gala, showed off her whittled-down frame and tiny, 24-inch waist while posing in a luxurious and minimalist bathroom.

Going for a selfie, Kim highlighted her super-flat stomach and toned legs while in high-cut undies from her Romance collection. She also covered her chest with one hand as she modeled a sheer pink bralette with an elasticated top band that extended to small armband detailing.

Posing barefoot, the Hulu star kept it low-key as she showcased her blonde locks, with the camera also taking in marbles and a cuboid bathtub, plus a white towel in the background.

The Romance collection has just launched via the star’s 2019-founded SKIMS brand.

Business is booming for Kim, whose net worth is now estimated at $1.8 billion. Earlier this year, Kim launched SKIMS Swim via a high-profile Miami, FL launch bash. More recently, she’s made headlines for dropping her SKKN skincare line, one that comes in the wake of her KKW Beauty brand shutting down.

Kim Kardashian launches SKKN skincare brand

The nine-step skincare range comes with the muted accent packaging that’s become synonymous with Kim’s products. “I wanted to just stay true to exactly what I use, even if everyone was saying this is overwhelming,” Kim told The New York Times as she discussed developing her brand, where products retail from $37 to $95.

“So many people want to act like they don’t care about how they look,” she added. “I’m not acting like it comes easier or it’s all natural. You just don’t wake up and use whatever. You wake up, you use ingredients. The P.R.P. facials, stem cell facials, lasers — all of that is work.” Kim joins the long list of celebrities boasting skincare lines – sister Kylie Jenner has Kylie Skin, with the celeb space also filled by Rihanna, Jessica Alba, and Kristin Cavallari.

Kim is now also an ambassador for luxury designer Balenciaga. Last month, the entire KarJenner family was sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana as sister Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her wedding to Travis Barker.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.