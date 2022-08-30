Kim Kardashian in sheer bodysuit ‘can’t get on your level’

Kim Kardashian is posing on a table before attending a Kylie Cosmetics launch. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kim Kardashian shared an amusing photo as she posed on a table, flanked by Canadian cousins Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson.

She reminded her fans and followers that she was on a different level and offered a visual to prove it.

Kim sat on a table with Natalie on one side and Olivia on the other.

Olivia sported bleach blonde hair with a bodysuit and black maxi skirt. Natalie wore a sheer white and red strapless dress with flowy material.

Kim tagged her photo co-stars, as well as the designers who helped create her look, including creative director Demna from Balenciaga and the label Vetements.

Kim’s slimmed-down figure was evident in the shots, taken the same night as the Kylie Cosmetics blush line launch with Ulta Beauty.

Kim Kardashian in sheer bodysuit is on another level

Kim rocked her own line, SKIMS, with a Jelly Sheer Full Bodysuit in the color Onyx. Kim paired her sheer bodysuit with Snoop Dogg boots with a picture of the West Coast rapper from 1993 by Vetements. Kim carried a tiny crocodile bag, which she previously featured on her Instagram Story. She completed the look with large oval earrings featuring lots of sparkle.

Kim wore her hair in a sleek bun as she gazed at the camera and later put on sunglasses.

She also tagged hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Mary Phillips.

Later in the carousel, Kim took center stage for a solo shot as she arched her back on the wooden table. She finished the IG post with a mirror selfie featuring her lavish closet, stacked with designer items.

She wrote in the caption, “can’t get on your level we’re passed that.”

The post comes as another teaser for Kim’s Hulu show drops.

Season 2 of The Kardashians trailer teases new drama

A new trailer for The Kardashians Season 2 offered a look at Kim’s “iconic” photoshoot with former Victoria’s Secret Angels Candice Swanepoel, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Heidi Klum.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the squad of top models reunited for an epic SKIMS shoot in April.

Kim joined in for a few shots, but the real excitement was the Angels back together for the first time in years.

Kim said to North in the trailer, “You have no idea how iconic this is. You just have no idea,” as model Alessandra Ambrosio smiles in the background.

The latest trailer appeared to focus on independence and boss moves as Kendall Jenner says, “I feel like I’m becoming my own woman.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on Hulu on September 22, 2022.