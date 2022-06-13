Kim Kardashian in sexy black bikini, kisses Pete Davidson on the beach

Kim Kardashian strutted on the beach in a sexy, black bikini while on vacation with boyfriend Pete Davidson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian strutted around the beach in a sexy, black string bikini while cozying up to boyfriend Pete Davidson.

It looked as if the pair had a private island all to themselves as Kim posed and pranced around the crystal clear waters while also looking at the sea life.

Kim posted a series of enviable shots wearing a black bikini on the beach

Kim posted a series of photos of what looked like the ultimate desirable vacation; a perfect body, boyfriend, and location.

In the first photo, Kim is seen sitting on a kayak with her ample chest on full display, wearing black sunglasses with her platinum blonde hair blowing in the breeze.

Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson is featured in multiple romantic-looking pics

In the second photo, Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson appears with his array of tattoos on full display. The pair are sitting on the kayak, looking over their shoulders at the camera, though they look slightly out of sync, with both paddling on the opposite side.

The third photo shows the pair in the ultimate loved-up snap, kissing in front of the crystal clear water with palm trees in the background. Kim and Pete look as if they’re on their honeymoon, enjoying the beginning phase of their relationship.

The following few photos show Kim in various poses, with her arms in the air or jutting out her hip, and another with Pete in which they are seen holding hands.

Kim couldn’t resist taking at least one selfie, showing her black sunglasses and making a peace sign as she gave a kiss to the camera.

Kim is clearly in love with her new man, putting him on display at the end of the series. Pete is seen sitting on a boat looking off into the distance, wearing a black baseball hat, a black button-down short-sleeve shirt opened to show off his tattoos, and a pair of black Prada sunglasses.

At the end of the series of photos, Kim is seen in a short video posing in the water.

Kim and Pete became Instagram official in March of this year

Though Kim and Pete have apparently hung out in the same circles for a while, they really got to know each other when they filmed Saturday Night Live together in October 2021. They even shared an onscreen kiss!

Rumors began swirling, and they became Instagram official in March of this year after Kim posted a carousel of shots in which Pete was featured in 2.

Kim wore a huge, glittery jacket with high silver boots, and Pete was seen lying on her lap as she sat on the floor of her closet. In another, the pair are caught in a black and white selfie.