News Kim Kardashian in leggings to promote new SKIMS collection

Kim Kardashian promoted her new SKIMS collection in a tight loungewear set. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide Kim Kardashian showed off her newly-slimmed down frame and did what she does best: Promotion. Promotion. Promotion. The Kardashians star wore a tight outfit, though it wasn’t for a night out but for an all-together, more cozy time at home.

She wore tight white leggings that were high-waisted, emphasizing her hourglass figure, and a matching white tank top that showed a bit of her flat stomach.

The lounge set featured the SKIMS logo all throughout, as well as rhinestones for a sparkly holiday feel.

Despite wearing a comfortable outfit, Kim was not about to start slacking and chill on the couch. She posed in front of a rack of clothes and a wooden chair as she pointed her toe to show off her best side.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kim had her long, platinum blonde hair in its usual middle part and falling down her shoulders, and she matched her makeup to the minimal look of the outfit, wearing mascara and nude lipstick.

She confidently posed, staring at the camera that appeared to be at a lower angle, and gave her an imposing look.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand recently dropped the Rhinestone Pointelle collection

The lounge set Kim was wearing is from the new Rhinestone Pointelle collection that just dropped a day ago. It’s part of the new Season of Sparkle featured on the SKIMS website, which is promoting limited-edition holiday items, including cozy lounge sets and fleece pajamas.

The Rhinestone Pointelle drop features a tank top that was worn by Kim for $68, coming in white and black, as well as pink for the Barbiecore fans. The pants Kim wore retail for $98 and also come in those colors.

The other pieces from the new collection feature a slip dress, a onesie, and a scrunchie, all featuring the SKIMS logo, which would be perfect for anyone wanting to perfect their Instagram aesthetic during the holidays.

For fans of SKIMS who feel the items are just out of their price range, Kim recently announced via Instagram that the SKIMS Bi-Annual sale starts today.

The reality star shared a video announcing the sale as she was having her hair done.

Kim and Balenciaga have come under fire for new campaign

Kim has come under fire this week, along with Balenciaga, whom she frequently wears. The high-fashion brand shared holiday ads featuring children carrying teddy bears in what appeared to be BDSM outfits, prompting outrage online.

Right after, Kim shared a selfie of herself in the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, wearing a tight gray top with the Adidas logo, tiny black shorts, and knee-high black boots.

Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West was dropped from both brands for his anti-semitic remarks.

The reality star has not come out and said anything about the scandal involving photos of children or condemned the ad, and it looks as if Kim is supporting the brand.

Balenciaga has since apologized for the thoughtless ad and pulled the pictures.

Pic credit: @balenciaga/Instagram

In an Instagram statement, they wrote, “We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”