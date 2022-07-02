Kim Kardashian in gold bikini with big announcement

Kim Kardashian poses for a selfie. @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian was front-page news within minutes of posting her gold bikini selfie ahead of the weekend.

The 41-year-old SKIMS CEO had big news as she updated her social media with a massive hint of what’s to come. However, media outlets focused more on the Hulu star’s sensational swimwear body as she continues to flaunt the 21 pounds she’s dropped.

Kim Kardashian stuns in metallic gold bikini

Snapping her whittled-down figure and flaunting her curves in the tightest of bikinis, Kim opted for a loud vibe as she showed off her tiny, 24-inch waist while modeling a gold metallic two-piece from her bathroom.

Thrilling her 322 million followers, the billionaire mogul posed amid a swish bathroom complete with a deep-soaking tub and chrome fixtures. She snapped a selfie in a halterneck and eye-popping two-piece, one from her 2019-founded SKIMS line but not yet released.

Also wearing reflective shades with pale gold trim, the mom of four wrote:

“SOON.”

Fans have left over 3 million likes. The post came alerting fans to SKIMS’ latest swimwear drop – Kim launched SKIMS Swim earlier this year, and it’s all fans can talk about. “Same really good, thick fabric that holds you in and holds you up, like our regular swim, but in metallics,” Kim told her Instagram followers about the new range, one that’s definitely made headlines but has so far gotten mixed reviews. SKIMS’ Metallic Swim collection will offer pieces ranging in price from $48 to $128.

Kim Kardashian goes full throttle with new swimwear promo

Shortly after posting her selfie, Kim shared official promo shots for her new drop, ones harnessing an old-school ’60s vibe and bringing Kim bikini-clad and walking a poodle while in high heels.

“COMING SOON: NEW @SKIMS METALLIC SWIM. Drops Wednesday, July 6th at 9am PT / 12pm ET,” the ex to Kanye West wrote.

SKIMS’ new offerings come amid wider headlines Kim has been making for the June 21 launch of her SKKN by Kim skincare line.

“I’m so proud of this line of products — not only are they efficacious, clean, backed in science, and formulated for all types of skin, but they bring a spa-like experience right to your home. From sought-after ingredients and clinically-proven formulas, to compostable kraft bags and refills made from recycled materials, this skincare collection means so much to me. I can’t wait for you to get your hands on these products,” the reality star told fans on the day of the launch.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.