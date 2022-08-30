Kim Kardashian smiles close up. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kim Kardashian is living her best life and showing a “dream come true” as she stuns in underwear.

The reality star and SKIMS mogul has been busy honoring the side of her career that made her famous. While her $1.8 billion net worth is likely thanks to her business ventures, she hasn’t abandoned reality TV.

Kim kicked off the week by taking to her Instagram stories to promote Season 2 of the Hulu series The Kardashians. The show comes as an encore for fans after the E! series Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended in 2021.

Showing off her sensational figure in high-waisted and nude-colored underwear from her SKIMS line, Kim posed in a studio in high heels as she threw her arms up above her head.

The footage also offered a sneak peek into some famous women Kim hangs out with. The group setting didn’t include her famous sisters or mother, but it featured stars, including models Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, Tyra Banks, and Candice Swanepoel.

“This is like such a dream come true. You have no idea how iconic this is,” Kim said.

Kim Kardashian gets fans excited for Season 2 of The Kardashians

The Kardashians isn’t too different from KUWTK, although the glam and high life are a step up.

“The family welcomes viewers back to stand with them through their biggest triumphs and struggles. From fiery romances and life-changing milestones to unimaginable successes. The family bond remains unbreakable as they navigate their public and private lives for the world to see,” the official synopsis for Season 2 of the series reads.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The second season of the hit series will also bring in new faces. Notably, Kim’s now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, who dated Kim for nine months until August.

Kim Kardashian is making OG reality TV great again

The Kardashians was quick to post the same footage to its social media.

In an Instagram share featuring Kim this week, the show wrote, “You have no idea how iconic this is. #TheKardashians season 2 premieres september 22 on @hulu, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America.”

Kim first appeared on KUWTK in 2007 and continues to make reality TV something to tune into. The Kardashians also features her motherhood side, SKKN by Kim and SKIMS dealings, rising legal grip, and her ongoing co-parenting with rapper ex Kanye.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on Hulu on September 22, 2022.