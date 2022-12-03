Kim Kardashian is sharing a never-before-seen video as she chows down on a burger wearing a diamond bikini during her birthday trip from October. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Move over Carl’s Junior because Kim Kardashian has found another burger joint.

It appears Kim’s bikini diet involves In-N-Out burgers — at least when she is celebrating her birthday.

Kim shared a never-before-seen look from her birthday on October 21, when she borrowed her little sister Kylie’s private jet and took the short flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Kim and her gorgeous squad of ladies dressed their best as they headed to see Usher at a concert.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kim rolled deep, with twins Khadijah and Malika Haqq, Stephanie Shepherd, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Tracy Romulus, Natalie Halcro, and Olivia Pierson all accompanying Kim on her birthday adventure.

However, Kylie’s jet encountered stormy weather on the approach to Las Vegas, which caused the flight to return to Los Angeles.

The billionaire managed to make do, hitting an In-N-Out for some good old-fashioned fast food.

Kim Kardashian in diamond bikini top eats In-N-Out

In the clip shared with fans, Kim recorded herself while making sounds of enjoyment. In the background, a few of Kim’s crew members excitedly discussed the food also after a long night of fun.

Kim’s 42nd birthday look was sparkly with a diamond bikini top and matching choker featuring a cross. The beauty rocked her platinum blonde hair, down and flowing with dark roots.

Kim likely wants fans to return to talking about her brands and style, and her latest post might help with her mission.

Her caption read, “Can’t believe some of besties had never tried In N Out.”

Although the captivating share got many commenters talking, detractors still flooded Kim’s comments to condemn Balenciaga.

One wrote, “Deflecting. We won’t forget.”

Another commenter opined, “We know this is to test to see if you’re in the clear.”

A highly-liked comment read, “We haven’t forgot.”

The commenters referenced the inappropriate Balenciaga campaign that caught heat last month after featuring children with BDSM-style props.

Many fans were dissatisfied with Kim’s condemnation of Balenciaga. But if there is one person who can weather a storm, it is probably Kim.

Kim Kardashian’s Carl’s Jr. deal

Fans may recall that after fellow reality TV star Paris Hilton starred in a mouthwatering Carl’s Jr. advertising campaign, Kim K followed suit.

The deals and compensation of the contract were not disclosed.

Of course, the clip didn’t feature anything boring; Kim lounged on her bed in a silky robe while seductively singing the praises of Carl’s Jr. while eating a salad and smacking her lips.

Kim was supposed to eat a burger, like Paris, but as the CEO explained, Kim just “couldn’t” eat the burgers, so they switched to salad.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.