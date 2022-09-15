Kim Kardashian in cotton pajamas shares triple treat

Kim Kardashian is with two model friends as she announces a new collection from her SKIMS shapewear collection. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is launching a new line and enlisting the help of some famous friends.

Along with Canadian-born BFFs Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson, Kim Kardashian posed for a light-night fun shoot at a convenience store wearing gray pajamas.

Kim shared the fun and laid-back photoshoot with her 328 million followers and received more than one million likes from fans.

Each lady wore full glam, including blown-out hair and lashes but kept it comfy and casual in the clothing department.

The three wore a unique iteration of Kim K’s latest SKIMS collection.

In the center was reality TV star Kim in a long sleeve gray shirt with a matching pair of sweatpants featuring a drawstring.

Kim Kardashian has gas station fun in pajamas

Olivia Pierson matched with Kim, wearing a long sleeve pajama set and pairing the outfit with neutral slides.

Natalie was the solo brunette in the photos and rocked super short shorts and a matching gray sports bra.

All three ladies wore comfortable flip-flops as they got into the convenience store-themed shoot.

The first photo featured the trio in front of a beverage refrigerator. Natalie held a drumstick ice cream cone, Olivia had an energy drink, and Kim carried the Cheetos.

The three returned to Kim’s house, where the reality star tried out another crispy snack that looked barbecue-flavored. Finally, Kim posed for a solo shot on a big, plush couch, wearing cotton shorts and white socks.

Kim’s caption revealed that the cotton fleece line from SKIMS had just dropped on the site.

The ladies posed with gas food snacks as Kim K appeared to snack on a Cheeto, but with a 21-pound-weight loss recently, it is unlikely that her typical diet consists of gas station food.

Kim Kardashian talks weight loss in Interview magazine

Kim turned heads when she appeared on the latest cover of Interview magazine with bleached eyebrows, a jockstrap, and her rear showing.

The interviewer asked Kim about various topics, including her climate change behaviors, latest business endeavors, and recent weight loss. Naturally, the interviewer wanted to know Kim’s weight loss secret.

She explained, “Honestly, I really take care of myself. I work out, and I eat as plant-based as possible. I’m not perfect, but it’s a lifestyle. I feel really good in my own skin these days, so maybe that comes through.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.